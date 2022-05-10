Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Largest Pool In The World That's Spring-Fed Is Located In This West Texas Town

It has over 3 million gallons of water!

It may be hard to believe, but the largest pool in the world that's spring-fed is out in the arid deserts of West Texas' Balmorhea State Park.

In fact, it's so big, that it's filled with 3.5 million gallons of crystal blue water. This refreshing oasis might seem randomly placed in the barren land, but the flourishing life that dances beneath the turquoise blue says otherwise.

It was built back in the 1930s, and the nearby San Solomon Springs is what provides the pool that is now home to endangered fish, where you can swim on a hot Texas day.

Vistors love to float and snorkel around the algae-covered ecosystem while species of pupfish, gambusia, and turtles swim below them.

If you'd like to catch the stunning aquascapes and their marine inhabitants, you can bring your own snorkel gear or sign up for a local scuba diving class that takes place on location.

You can even dive down into the depths of the 25-foot reefs from the three diving boards placed around the pool.

The spring waters sit at a comfortable 72-76 degrees. The pool is also exclusive to only a total of 900 visitors allowed at the park daily. It's suggested to purchase passes ahead of time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 2, 2019.

