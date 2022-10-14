You Can Ride On An Underwater Train In Texas & Get Up Close With Massive Sharks
The tank is 200,000 gallons. 🦈
Texas is full of unique opportunities to safely get up close and personal with different types of animals. One of these experiences takes place at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, TX which offers an incredible underwater train ride through the center of a shark tank.
When riding the Shark Voyage, you will be immersed in the crystal blue, watery world of a 200,000-gallon tank full of these giant sea animals. Don't worry about getting too close to them, though, as you won't actually be in the water.
The brief stop inside the turquoise tunnel allows you to sit back for a few minutes and watch as the impressive creatures swim by. Once there, you will get to see various breeds of sharks, massive sawfish, and other sea creatures.
The majestic display of marine life isn't just for the attendees to sit and gawk at. There's also an educational aspect to the short expedition where you can learn about the brown sharks, tiger sharks, and other fishy residents.
The exclusive drive is pretty affordable, as it only costs $6.25 a ticket per ride. If that's all you'd like to do while visiting this underwater oasis in Texas, you have the option to purchase individual tickets.
However, if you don't want to miss any of the excitement happening in the eight other exhibits, ticket prices start at $15.99.
Shark Voyage
Price: $6.50
Address: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
Why You Need To Go: You can see all sorts of sharks while on a train ride through the center of a 200,000-gallon tank.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 11, 2019.
