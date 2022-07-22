You Can Relax In Stunning Crystal Clear Water At This Affordable Texas River Resort
Visit for the day or camp for cheap.
There's a resort sitting upon a river in Texas and it's the perfect destination to avoid the crowds at all other popular floating spots around the state.
Chalk Bluff River Resort near Uvalde, TX gives you all the access you could need to hang out in the crystal blue waters of the Nueces River that flows through Western Texas.
You can either enjoy a couple of hours by the river with a day pass or fully immerse yourself for a weekend and stay the night at the campsite or in a cabin.
Whatever you choose, nothing will compare to having exclusive access to tranquil clear water in the Lone Star State.
The river is entirely spring-fed, which is why it's so clear. A huge limestone bluff towers over the area, which you can hike near, but if that's too much work, it nevertheless looks impressive whilst hanging out from the river.
Chalk Bluff has one whole mile of access to the stream and all sorts of water activities are allowed like floating, fishing, and kayaking.
There are all sorts of state wildlife that naturally live on the private property, so you're bound to see a few creatures like some iconic Texas birds.
Daytime passes are offered every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 4 p.m. is the last chance you have to enter the park; these start at $15 per person.
If you want to camp, you can choose to bring your own tent or RV to dock at a site for $30, or stay in the cabins that are priced for four people starting at $149 per night.
Chalk Bluff River Resort
Price: $15 for day passes; $30+ for campsites; $149+ for cabins
Address: 1108 Chalk Bluff Rd, Uvalde, TX 78801
Why You Need To Go: The dazzling blue water is too stunning not to visit.
