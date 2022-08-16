NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

texas treeventures

There's A Massive Treetop Obstacle Course In Texas & You Can Go At Your Own Pace

It's an adrenaline rush in the sky! 🌳

A woman stands in front of the obstacle course at Texas TreeVentures. Right An aerial view of the obstacle course at Texas TreeVentures.

@_yarethzy_ | Instagram, @txtreeventures | Instagram

There's a massive treetop adventure park high above the ground in Texas where you can test your limits all while feeling the adrenaline rush.

Texas Treeventures right outside of Houston in The Woodlands, TX is a three-level aerial course with about 72 obstacles to endure as you balance on swinging tires and make your way across various types of suspension bridges.

You won't need to worry about falling as you'll be harnessed in while wearing a helmet and connecting to each element by clipping to an Edelrid Smart Belay tether.

You'll have a total of three hours to complete the self-guided course at your own pace, but, before starting, visitors are given a short instructional lesson before ever heading out.

Anyone six years or older can complete the course for a set general admission price of $45.

If you want to spend some time amongst the trees but aren't one for a thrilling adventure, you can hang out with your squad or host a party inside one of the adorable treehouses onsite for $100.

Rentals doesn't include a run on the track, but rather four hours among nature in a quiet, unique hideaway.

Before arriving, you can sign a waiver and bring long closed-toed shoes so you can have a fun run on the pathway up high.

It is open depending on the sunset schedule, however, currently, the hours are Friday 1-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Texas Treeventures

Price: $45

Address: 6464 Creekside Forest Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77389

Why You Need To Go: There are 72 different types of treetop obstacles to attempt!

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 2, 2019.

