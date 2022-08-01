This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
The bars are made out of shipping containers!
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX.
Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away behind a bunch of shipping containers and it's one of four locations in the state.
The Bayou City location has an expansive space with a unique experience on the wheel and it's only $7.50 to ride. There's also a menu full of yummy cocktails and an ever-changing lineup of food trucks to explore.
The eateries offer a mix of cuisines including HTX favorites like The Cuban Spot and Southern Slider Co.
From a variety of drafts, a single can, or a big bucket of your favorites on ice, there are all sorts of ways you can order a beer, too.
If you're not one for brews, there's a fun cocktail menu to choose from with creative drinks like a massive shareable Moscow mule, delectable frozen drinks, mimosa buckets and more.
The shipping containers have been transformed into bars to give the place that rustic vibe. There is also a rooftop terrace that overlooks the beer garden and gives an impressive view of the downtown skyline.
The other three Truck Yard locations are in the Dallas area, and they are also known for having amusing attractions, such as a museum of toilet seats and a graveyard of old trucks.
Truck Yard Ferris Wheel
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and various food trucks
Address: 2118 Lamar St., Houston, TX 77003
Why You Need To Go: There's more to do than just drink and eat at this bar!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 20, 2019.