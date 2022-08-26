You Can Watch Your Favorite Movies On This Texas Rooftop With Dazzling Skyline Views
It's the perfect date night or bestie hang! 🏙️🍿
Watching films in a dark movie theatre has been people's favorite method of viewing for ages now, but there's an experience in Texas that takes that to a whole new level, literally.
High above uptown Houston, TX sits the Rooftop Cinema Club, where you sit outside on the roof of a tall building and watch all your favorite films on a giant screen.
Not to mention, there's a breathtaking view of the dazzling uptown skyline towering around and looking down upon you as you enjoy your flick.
You won't find any new releases of 2022's movies to come here, just some older cult classics and other releases from the past couple of years.
The club recently announced its fall lineup, and there's something for everyone to enjoy including famous comedies and some seasonal-inspired spooky movies like Hocus Pocus and Scream.
You can bring your bae for a date, too, as every few days there's a romantic-themed night that shows adorable films like La La Land and 10 Things I Hate About You.
You'll be given a pair of sanitized headphones ahead of the movie's start, so you can have the full experience of theatre surround sound.
While watching movies atop a massive building isn't quite like the traditional theatre experience, the concession stand, however, is just like you'd expect.
@faithganda_
Looking for a cute date night idea? Check out the Rooftop Cinema in Houston Texas. #rooftopcinema #datenight #houstontx #thingstodoinhouston #thebodyguard #fyp
There will be tons of popcorn and candy to eat, as well as sips like beer and wine to refresh as you immerse yourself in the dreamy world of cinema.
There are three different types of seats to choose from: starting at $18.50 for a single chair all the way to $27.25 cushioned loveseat with popcorn included.
Rooftop Cinema Club Houston
Price: $18.50+
Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, Texas 77056
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing quite like watching a movie on a skyscraper rooftop in the middle of the city!