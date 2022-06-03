This Houston Restaurant Serves 24-Karat Gold Steaks & It Looks Like A Movie Theatre
You won't actually be watching movies.
There's a hidden restaurant in Houston tucked away inside what looks like a movie theatre but really is an elegant speakeasy.
Juliet in Houston may look like a typical movie theatre, but it's so much more than that. This place is a classic film lover's dream. You enter a glamorous world of Hollywood romance catered with fine dining American cuisine when you step inside.
Right from the very beginning, you get the traditional cinema experience we all know and love.
There's a ticket box outside, though there's no need to buy tickets here. When you enter the doors, you'll walk past a concession stand where you can order the classics like buttered popcorn, and candy.
Here, you can spend the evening escaping the real world, indulging in some cocktails, or splurging on a 24-karat gold-encrusted tomahawk ribeye.
Referred to as "The Golden Star," this impressive 34-ounce slab of meat is served on a wooden platter and sliced carefully by a server at your table, so you won't have to do any work other than pay for the cost of a whopping $325.
The modern American menu is full of other dishes that are a little less opulent but just as tasty, like the Crispy Honey Truffle Chicken or chocolate brownie sphere that's aflame.
Although, the speakeasy doesn't actually show films, however, the walls are filled with movie posters and pictures of our favorite stars. There's also a massive photo wall filled with tons of red roses, making it the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photo.
Juliet
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 5857 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77057
Why You Need To Go: They have a steak wrapped in GOLD.