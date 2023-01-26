7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
A little inspo for your Valentine's Day plans. ❤️
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
My boyfriend and I have had four years full of dates and fun together all around the Bayou City, and despite the occasional bad reputation it gets for being "sinful," we have found the place to be full of love.
So if you're looking for some fun ways to celebrate the worldwide day of romance, or it's time to spice up date night without breaking the bank, here are some affordable things me and my boyfriend like to do together.
Create a flower bouquet at Central Market
Price: $2+
Address: 3815 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
Why You Need To Go: Assembling your own bouquet can be a fun activity to do together, and the floral selection at H-E-B's Central Market is stellar.
I love walking down the aisle with a seemingly endless flower collection you can mix and match.
Watch your fave rom-coms on a rooftop.
@faithganda_
Looking for a cute date night idea? Check out the Rooftop Cinema in Houston Texas. #rooftopcinema #datenight #houstontx #thingstodoinhouston #thebodyguard #fyp
Price: $20.50+
Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
Why You Need To Go: Yeah, watching Netlifx at home on the couch with a bottle of wine is great, but it might be time to elevate things, quite literally.
H-Town's Rooftop Cinema Club puts on showings of a variety of everyone's favorite films, including tear-jerking romance dramas or heartwarming rom-coms, from the top of a skyscraper, all with a unique skyline view.
Stroll around the Menil Park.
Price: Free
Address: 1423 Branard St, Houston, TX 77006
Why You Need To Go: The smaller streets of the Montrose neighborhood give such a cozy vibe as you walk underneath giant oak trees.
This greenspace is also a great spot to plop down to have a picnic, and there are so many little areas to choose from.
Seal the deal at the Love Lock Bridge
Price: Free
Address: 500 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019
Why You Need To Go: Just like in the real City of Love that is Paris, France, there's a bridge that Houstonian couples join metal locks together on.
The pedestrian bridge is filled with people's devotion to one another and permeates the air above Allen Parkway.
Take a train ride underneath a shark tank
Price: $6.50
Address: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
Why You Need To Go: This super cool train ride at the Downtown Aquarium takes you right underneath a 200,000-gallon tank filled with sharks.
What better person to hold you tightly during that potentially heart-pounding ride than your significant other?
Witness a unique sunset at the Skyspace
Price: Free
Address: Suzanne Deal Booth Centennial Pavilion, Houston, TX 77005
Why You Need To Go: Iconic artist James Turrell has the most stunning art installation in the middle of the city, and it's free to visit. I suggest visiting at sunset and watching the sunlight change the colors of the space for over 40 minutes.
It's located at Rice University's campus, which I equate being Houston's own Columbia University because a stroll through there any day is just so charmingly picturesque.
Act like royal lovers at Newman's Castle
Price: $20
Address: 504 E Main St, Bellville, TX 77418
Why You Need To Go: This one is a little out of the way from Houston, but a quick day trip to the country is so worth it when you get to roam the halls and courtyards of this massive Medieval-style castle.
Besides, Texas road trips are a lot more fun when you're beside the one you love.