This Texas City Is One Of The Most Sinful Places In The US & It's Full Of Lusty Lovers
Maybe that's why Drake likes visiting so much. 🤔
A recent study proved that Las Vegas, Nevada, isn't the only sinful city in the United States. In fact, one Texas city isn't far behind Sin City.
Based on several metrics inspired by the seven deadly sins, WalletHub revealed that the infamous Nevada city occupies first place, followed by St. Louis, Missouri, as some of the most misbehaved places in America in 2022.
Very high on the list is Houston, Texas, which came in at No. 4, earning a lofty ranking in both the lust and jealousy categories.
Multiple experts analyzed a total of 182 U.S. cities based on topics like jealousy, greed, lustfulness, and laziness to find which areas are most rampant.
If you're surprised to see the Space City so high in the ranks, you can accredit it to lust. The category's findings were established by factors like Google search traffic for Tinder and adult entertainment establishments per capita.
This might make sense, though. After all, even Drake has a famous affinity for the Bayou City's strip clubs and their dancers, so that could mean something.
The jealousy rate was another high-ranking category for Houston. It was calculated by the number of thefts per 1000 residents as well as instances of fraud per capita.
According to KPRC2, Houston has long been regarded as an area with an enormously high amount of vehicle robberies. Many thieves are pining for catalytic converters, a part made of metals that cleans exhaust fumes.
It was even revealed this year that the number of specific car-part thefts raised a whopping 5,300% since 2019.