Drake Is Always In This Texas City & He's A Regular At These Well Known Places

It's no secret that Drake has had a longtime affinity for the Bayou City. The perfect example is the plethora of shoutouts in his music and random appearances in Houston, TX throughout the years.
After all, it is most likely that this city is the artist's favorite in the state – sorry Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.
"H-town, my second home like I'm James Harden," he raps in his verse on DJ Khaled's "No New Friends."
If you're hoping to catch the Canadian while he's visiting his home away from home in the 713, here are a few places he's been known to frequent.
Houston Galleria
Drake has mentioned this mega shopping center in Uptown Houston not once but twice in his discography. He was also sighted there in 2018 during a visit.
"Kept the Galleria open 'til ten for you and your friends," he says in "N 2 Deep." The mall is open until 8 p.m. most days, according to the website.
He has noted that he loves to "blow money" here, and when there are luxury shops like Louis Vuitton, we have to believe him.
Spire
The music artist hosted a party during his 2017 "Houston Appreciation Weekend," which was an all-out bash celebrating the city.
This lively downtown nightclub is a hotspot known for throwing extravagant parties and offering exclusive bottle service.
Turkey Leg Hut
The Houston Midtown eatery, famous for massive creole-seasoned turkey legs, mentioned the Toronto rapper and his crew stopped by in 2018.
There aren't photos of the man there himself on social media, but plenty of sources have noted it has Drake's seal of approval.
Prospect Park
Drake was spotted at the Houston Uptown restaurant back in 2014 and even hosted a hookah party here during "Houston Appreciation Weekend" in 2017.
With multiple sightings in the span of a few years, might we say this sports bar holds a special place in his heart?