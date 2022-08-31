Kylie Jenner Loves Showing Up In Houston Unannounced & These Are Her Favorite Spots
They aren't as exclusive as you'd think.
Kylie Jenner often visits Houston as that's where her rapper beau Travis Scott was born and still has some family — Missouri City, TX to be exact.
While it's not confirmed that the celebrity couple lives in the area, they have often been spotted around the Bayou City over the years starting around 2017.
When Jenner comes to town it's not widely announced, however, she does post bits on her social media of a few spots frequents.
Here are some places where you could spot her!
Houston Museum Of Natural Science
Kylie Jenner's Instagram story of her and Stormi Webster walking through the Morian Hall of Paleontology.@kyliejenner | Instagram
This past June the reality star and her daughter visited the museum during a quick stop-by in the Space City for a family member's birthday.
A museum source told Narcity that they were surprised when the mother, daughter, and a few people from Scott's family showed up unannounced. Jenner seemed to really enjoy the science space — especially the fossil room.
Nobu Houston
Kylie Jenner drinking a cocktail.@kyliejenner | Instagram
The makeup mogul's entire family, plus what seems like all of Hollywood, is obsessed with the high-end chain sushi spot.
Of course, she couldn't resist having a meal at the Houston location in the Galleria back in 2018 when in town for Astroworld, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Houston Rockets Games
The 25-year-old has been spotted courtside at the Toyota Center cheering on the Houston Rockets next to the rapper on multiple occasions.
She seems to be a fan, however, the California girl stuck to her roots just last year when Vogue asked her to choose a favorite between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, to which she ultimately picked the LA team.
River Oaks District
Back in 2018, the couple was seen having a quick date in the River Oaks District, which is a known uptown hotspot for luxury shopping and cute sidewalk cafés.
More specifically, Kylie and Travis grabbed a meal at East Hampton Sandwich Company, which serves up an assortment of hot and cold sandwiches.
