Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
It's clear she still loves Houston.
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour.
The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries.
In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at the Toyota Center, the HTX native excitedly mentioned 12 different establishments you can find in town and around the state, and they all serve up mouthwatering meals.
\u201cShipleys do-nuts, pappadeaux, chachos, what-a-Burger, taco cabana, cheddars, razzoos, Mai\u2019s, Chapultepec lupita, Timmy chans, kolache factory, pappasitos, BITCH IM BACK\u201d— FOLLOW @YITTY (@FOLLOW @YITTY) 1666815330
If you're a Houstonian, chances are you've probably already enjoyed a bite in at least one of the eateries mentioned in her post. Maybe you’ve already tried more than one place, as these recommendations are just so near and dear to the city.
The "About Damn Time' singer lists Pappasito's and Pappadeaux, which are both chain-restaurant owned by a Houston family, and you can find both in nearly every direction of the metropolis.
Mai's and Chapultapec Lupita are both late-night hotspots that serve as food options for the Montrose or midtown nightlife scenes. Whether you're in the mood for traditional Vietnamese plates or Tex-Mex combos, these dive spots can nourish you after a long night out and for cheap.
However, there are a few spots that all Texans and even some out-of-state fans could enjoy.
Lizzo also shows love for places like Whataburger, The Kolache Factory, Taco Cabana, and Cheddars. All of these places have locations around the Lone Star State.
All in all, Lizzo’s social media post shows just how much the Texas city and its plethora of delectable cuisines still mean to the music artist.