The Best Steakhouses In The US Were Ranked & 4 Texas Restaurants Topped The List
Did your favorite make the ranks? 🥩
Texans take meat very seriously, whether it be barbecued, fired, or stuffed into a taco. We mean business when it comes to BBQ, fajitas, and steak, quite frankly.
A recent ranking by food writers at TastingTableshows what they consider the top 20 steakhouses in the United States, and four Texas restaurants earned high spots.
To find the “best" meat, you’ll need to pay a visit to New York's Peter Luger Steakhouse (No. 1) or Tampa, FL's Bern's Steakhouse (No. 2). However, the Lone Star State is also full of multiple top-rated chophouses.
Here are the Texas-based steakhouses that made it to the list.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant (No. 19)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1814 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007
Why You Need To Go: The Houston-based restaurant doubles as a butcher shop, and there's even another location in Fort Worth for North Texans to enjoy.
So, after you've had your filet at dinner, you can purchase your own select cuts to try and cook at home.
Estância Brazilian Steakhouse (No. 17)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 10000 Research Blvd. Suite B, Austin, TX 78759
Why You Need To Go: Located in the state capitol, this steakhouse has traditional Brazilian features like tableside service, where a range of meats will be brought to you.
The stellar customer service is what cemented this chop house on the list, and it's definitely worth it for all the meats you get to try.
Guard and Grace (No. 12)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 500 Dallas St. Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002
Why You Need To Go: There's a range of meat cuts offered, both prime and wagyu, and some even come from other countries like Japan and Australia, so you're getting the best of the best.
Houstonians can enjoy this vibey restaurant for a date night or a dinner with friends.
Knife Steakhouse (No.8)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, TX 75206
Why You Need To Go: This DFW spot is owned by a Michelin-star chef and provides an ultra-modern dining experience.
They prepare steaks in a few different ways, but you can find all the great cuts of meat here, including "exotic" ribeyes aged for 240 days.