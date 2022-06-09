This Texas Pastry Shop Ranked The Best In The US & They Serve Donuts As Big As Your Head
You'll probably need two hands to hold it! 🍩
Texas has a one-stop donut shop that beats out any of the big names like Blue Star or Pip's in donut-obsessed Portland, OR.
Yelp recently proved it in a compiled list of the top 100 donut shops in the United States, and Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, TX topped the list.
The popular spot ranked first for "total volume and ratings of reviews", and the giant, 14-inch pastry that people flock to taste might have something to do with it.
The shop right outside of Austin offers all the traditional types you'd expect like glazed, chocolate glazed, strawberry icing and an assortment of flavored cake donuts.
However, there's one giant item on the menu that's too hard to ignore, and Yelp suggests it's the most popular thing at the shop.
The Texas-sized sweet, fried goodness is quite literally named for its sheer stature, which is pretty comparable to the Lone Star State, and it comes in a few different flavors.
The giant treat is offered with a traditional glaze, a chocolate glaze, half of those two, and, occasionally, they'll offer a strawberry sprinkled flavor.
Your eyes aren't bigger than your stomach; the donut is just literally the size of a human head, so past visitors suggest not eating it all in one sitting.
If you haven't inhaled it by the morning after your visit, however, no fear, it won't spoil right away, and it apparently tastes just as moist when zapped in the microwave for a few seconds.
Round Rock Donuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: 106 W. Liberty Ave., Round Rock, TX 78664
Why You Need To Go: They serve donuts as big as your head, you'll need two hands to devour this sweet treat!