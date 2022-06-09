NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
round rock donuts

This Texas Pastry Shop Ranked The Best In The US & They Serve Donuts As Big As Your Head

You'll probably need two hands to hold it! 🍩

A woman eats a Texas Sized Donut in front of Round Rock Donuts. Right: A woman eats a Texas Sized Strawberry Sprinkle Donut from Round Rock Donuts.

A woman eats a Texas Sized Donut in front of Round Rock Donuts. Right: A woman eats a Texas Sized Strawberry Sprinkle Donut from Round Rock Donuts.

@rubys_foodies | Instagram, @brittnearechiga | Instagram| Instagram

Texas has a one-stop donut shop that beats out any of the big names like Blue Star or Pip's in donut-obsessed Portland, OR.

Yelp recently proved it in a compiled list of the top 100 donut shops in the United States, and Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, TX topped the list.

The popular spot ranked first for "total volume and ratings of reviews", and the giant, 14-inch pastry that people flock to taste might have something to do with it.

The shop right outside of Austin offers all the traditional types you'd expect like glazed, chocolate glazed, strawberry icing and an assortment of flavored cake donuts.

However, there's one giant item on the menu that's too hard to ignore, and Yelp suggests it's the most popular thing at the shop.

The Texas-sized sweet, fried goodness is quite literally named for its sheer stature, which is pretty comparable to the Lone Star State, and it comes in a few different flavors.

The giant treat is offered with a traditional glaze, a chocolate glaze, half of those two, and, occasionally, they'll offer a strawberry sprinkled flavor.

Your eyes aren't bigger than your stomach; the donut is just literally the size of a human head, so past visitors suggest not eating it all in one sitting.

If you haven't inhaled it by the morning after your visit, however, no fear, it won't spoil right away, and it apparently tastes just as moist when zapped in the microwave for a few seconds.

Round Rock Donuts

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: 106 W. Liberty Ave., Round Rock, TX 78664

Why You Need To Go: They serve donuts as big as your head, you'll need two hands to devour this sweet treat!

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...