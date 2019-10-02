The Happiest Hour In Dallas Has Massive Eats Including A Giant Burger And A Nacho Tower
Most of the time, when looking for massive eats in the city, you'll find a place that has one giant signature dish. This crazy bar in Dallas serves massive burgers plus other super-sized appetizers, too.
They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that definitely rings true at this Victory Park bar. Happiest Hour has food so giant that it might be smart to bring a few friends to help you finish what you order.
The large food prices vary, from the $35 Big HH Pretzel all the way to $130 Big Happy Burger, but they're all shareable. The massive burger is enough to feed 12 people, and yes, it does come with fries—5 lbs of them. The next largest item is the Ferris Wheel of Wings, which comes in three different flavors.
There are also four bars you can stop by for a game day brew, or a glass of wine on the rooftop.
The Happiest Hour is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.
If you're a fan of massive foods, check out our master list that features tons of massive eats throughout Texas.
Happiest Hour
Price: 💸 to 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 2616 Olive St. Harwood St., Dallas, Texas 75201
Why You Need To Go: This wild food joint has massive foods that are sure to fill even those with the biggest appetites.