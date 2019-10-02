NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
happiest hour dallas

The Happiest Hour In Dallas Has Massive Eats Including A Giant Burger And A Nacho Tower

You'll definitely be full after this.
A man poses with the Big Happy Burger. Right: The Big HH Pretzel.

A man poses with the Big Happy Burger. Right: The Big HH Pretzel.

@happiesthourdal | Instagram

Most of the time, when looking for massive eats in the city, you'll find a place that has one giant signature dish. This crazy bar in Dallas serves massive burgers plus other super-sized appetizers, too.

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that definitely rings true at this Victory Park bar. Happiest Hour has food so giant that it might be smart to bring a few friends to help you finish what you order.

The large food prices vary, from the $35 Big HH Pretzel all the way to $130 Big Happy Burger, but they're all shareable. The massive burger is enough to feed 12 people, and yes, it does come with fries—5 lbs of them. The next largest item is the Ferris Wheel of Wings, which comes in three different flavors.

There are also four bars you can stop by for a game day brew, or a glass of wine on the rooftop.

The Happiest Hour is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

If you're a fan of massive foods, check out our master list that features tons of massive eats throughout Texas.

Happiest Hour

Price: 💸 to 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 2616 Olive St. Harwood St., Dallas, Texas 75201

Why You Need To Go: This wild food joint has massive foods that are sure to fill even those with the biggest appetites.

Menu

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...