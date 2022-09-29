This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
Burgers are totally customizable.
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands.
Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food truck, but they opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2019 that has become a foodie paradise for its clientele ever since.
The restaurant serves up classic American foods like burgers, hot dogs, and fries, but with a Latin American twist. You can also find tacos, tequenos, plantains, and tres leches dessertson their menu.
The fact that you can add as many ingredients as you want, is what makes these burgers so big. Depending on what you add, you can pay between $8.99 to $14.99 for this dish, which is easily customizable and you can add a second, or even third patty if you want to get really wild.
Their other menu items are also huge and come in lots of flavors. The salchiqueso hot dog, for example, is a popular Venezuelan street food dish loaded with a bunch of gooey melted cheese on top.
It's not hard to find big food in Houston, but these massive burgers with delicious toppings are definitely hard to top.
Fusion Grill
Price: 💸
Cuisine: American & Latin American
Address: 1453 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX
Why You Need To Go: Chowing down on a burger — with fries already inside it — that's too big to fit in your hands sounds like a literal dream.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 6, 2020.