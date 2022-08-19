NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

nick and sam's steakhouse

This Dallas Steakhouse Serves A Giant Glowing Cotton Candy Ball & A Massive 7-Layered Cake

It's the perfect spot for a birthday dinner! 🎂

Birthday dinners for many people typically take place somewhere a little fancier than their normal haunts and Nick and Sam's Steakhouse is a highlight eatery in Texas for all of your close friends to celebrate.

It's in Dallas and has an impressive selection of steaks for dinner, and the most extravagant desserts to show for the occasion.

One of the most popular dishes to get when it's your big day is a slice of the restaurant's 7-layered cake slices that come in a few flavors, like the vibrant rainbow and they are selected by the chef daily.

When it's time to sing "Happy Birthday" the piece comes to your table with a lit sparkler on top, and a humongous wad of pink, glowing cotton candy on a stick as a side. It's basically the restaurant's most coveted dish.

It's also so Instagrammable. The official Instagram account tags photos full of parties and people beaming with their delicious frosted pastry and tasting the whispy sweet treat.

There are plenty of other sweet options to choose from, like white chocolate crème brulee, tres leches tiramisu and a daily selection of assorted ice cream.

The North Texas venue also has sushi rolls, fine dining entrées, and sometimes even a 2-foot-long hot dog.

The restaurant requires patrons to dress in a business casual style. Ahead of visiting you can visit their website to make a reservation.

Nick And Sam's Steakhouse

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 3008 Maple Ave., Dallas, TX 75201

Why You Need To Go: You could celebrate your birthday in the most extra way here!

Menu

This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 28, 2019.

