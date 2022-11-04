A Texas Woman Wore A Tiara To Her Friend's Birthday Dinner & TikTok Says She Had 'The Nerve'
A Texas woman recently decided to wear a tiara to her friend's birthday dinner, and TikTok users are completely appalled at the audacity.
On Tuesday, Taylor (@danggtayluuh), the birthday girl herself, posted a clip showing a group of her friends attending a dinner in Dallas, TX to celebrate her special day. However, one of them sticks out like a sore thumb in an unfavorable way.
The viral post shows several women around a table sporting all-black outfits, but in the middle of them sits an attendee who opted to wear a baby pink outfit complete with a crown on their head.
The video already has 4.2 million views, and people are calling out the "friend" for choosing to wear such accouterments to another person's birthday.
Multiple viewers have shared their opinions doubting that Taylor was the person being celebrated. They believe the festivities were, instead, for the woman donning the crown.
"I’m convinced this is a joke and she was the bday girl, bc ain’t no way 😭😭😭," one user wrote.
However, social media posts show Taylor had an all-out bash at a Deep Ellum nightclub on October 31, where bottle girls are seen parading posters of the Dallasite.
The comment section of the previously mentioned TikTok clip is full of relentless responses about what others would do if they were in the birthday girl's shoes.
Some include ripping the tiara off and putting it on their own head, while others suggest that she wouldn't have been able to attend the dinner the moment they saw the outfit.
The comment section on Taylor's viral TikTok.danggtayluuh | TikTok
An opinion that echoed the most in the comments was that the woman isn't Taylor’s "true friend."
"That one friend that secretly doesn’t like you,” another user commented.
Narcity reached out to Taylor for comment, and we will update the article when we receive a response.