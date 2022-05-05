NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

new restaurants dallas

6 Exciting New Dallas Restaurants​ & Bars That Will Make You Feel Like In NYC Or Paris

These places have gorgeous wines, truffle fries, and giant strawberry cake slices!

Texas Staff Writer
A woman holding a menu at Sadelle's. Right: A woman drinking wine at Carbone.

@natfinks l Instagram, @aubryperronne l Instagram

It's already May of 2022 and there have been tons of new Dallas restaurants and bars making their debut.

We are definitely sensing some European vibes that the city is absolutely into right now because half of this list includes Italian or French cuisine with dreamy-looking interiors.

Dallasites have met some pretty popular eateries, so far, like heavy hitters from New York, like Carbone and Sadelle's.

We're nearly halfway through the year, and there's still more to come to D-town; before we get further into 2022 let's take a look at the current best new restaurants and bars.

Sadelle's

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 1 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205

Why You Need To Go: The restaurant has the cute ambiance of a Parisian Art Deco tea room. They offer a hearty brunch, yummy cocktails, and giant pieces of strawberry cake just like the iconic New York location.

Website

Shot Topic

@xlcrmoon

New bar in Dallas Shot Topic

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Shot bar

Address: 108 S Crowdus St, Dallas, TX 75226

Why You Need To Go: You can go to this Deep Ellum bar to experience your emo high school years again, but this time with alcohol. They literally have shots named after the iconic songs you'll probably jam to while you're there.

Carbone

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1617 Hi Line Dr., Dallas, TX 75207

Why You Need To Go: You can finally live your NYC it-girl dreams at this heavily anticipated DFW rendition of the Michelin starred restaurant.

Website

WICH!

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Sandwich

Address: 1410 Main St., Dallas, TX 75202

Why You Need To Go: Gone are the days of giving your order to a real human at this new sandwich concept from Which Wich in downtown.

Website

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Hot chicken

Address: 3000 Main St., Dallas, TX 75226

Why You Need To Go: They have traditional Nashville hot chicken served with Belgian-style waffles.

Website

Toussaint

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 1907 Elm St., Dallas, TX 75201

Why You Need To Go: A French and Asian fusion with traditional dishes like steak frites and banh mi. Plus, the wine list is so decadent.

Website

Comments 💬

