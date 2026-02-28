7 lessons Toronto taught me (the hard way) as a newcomer to the city
Here's to living one day at a time in Toronto!
I thought moving to Toronto was supposed to be my version of Eat, Pray, Love — me with my ice cream in hand, roaming the streets of the 6ix. Cut to 7 a.m., and I'm running alongside ten other city dwellers trying to catch the 7:03 a.m. bus in the extreme cold.
Life has different ways of humbling us, and in my case, Toronto surely did just that!
"Figuring it out" has been the common phrase lingering over my head since I first moved here in the winter of 2024. Having lived in India for 20 years of my life, the transition to this city's hustle and bustle and cultural norms wasn't simple at all. But there is a quiet resilience about Toronto that helps you write your own story in ways and forms you didn't know you were capable of.
Two years in the city and here are the seven things I've learned the hard way (unfortunately).
You have to embrace to the hustle culture
Toronto is definitely a city that never sleeps. Initially, this hustle felt overwhelming and strange. Gradually, though, I too became part of the same herd, and honestly, now I don't know any other way to be.
Back in India, there was never a concept of planning weekends in advance. Spontaneity led to plans, but here long weekends are set months in advance to fit into the commotion of everyday life. Between work, meal prep, and laundry, weekdays turn into weekends real quick.
This bustling culture is real, but it becomes less of a burden once you find joy in it and take in how ambition and resilience drive this city.
You have to do things for yourself
Moving to Toronto.
Isha Sharma | Narcity
One of the major limitations of living the big city life is the onus of doing everything yourself. While this seems like a pretty liberating idea, it does come with days of loneliness and hardships. You are bound to feel homesick, but then you’ll be constantly reminded that it's a choice you made for yourself.
From sharing space with gossipy roommates to missing home a little too much during weddings and festivals, you learn that things don't always turn out how you wish them to be.
It's then, though, that you realize you have to be the captain of your ship. However, if you are lucky enough to find a strong support system, make sure you celebrate and express gratitude for them.
Trust the timing
Toronto's current job market can leave you with a series of rejections that can emotionally drain you. The wild living expenses (supplemented by the lack of jobs) can be hard to navigate.
At the same time, finding love in this city is no less of a challenge. I often wonder if there is any concrete way left to meet someone other than putting yourself on dating apps?
What I have realized is that love and work will find you. That acceptance letter you've been waiting for will come; it's just a matter of time.
Embrace the new
One of the most common questions immigrants like me are asked is why we came here.
There are things about Toronto that will always make it worth moving to, and parts of home I may always miss as a newcomer.
For instance, "pedestrian first" is not a concept India will comfortably embrace, but it is also true that nothing can match the enthusiasm a country like India has for celebrating, whether it's festivals or the universally known big fat Indian weddings.
You have to take this city for what it is and appreciate what it has to offer – not focus on what it's missing.
You need to make room for mistakes
I have always been critical of myself, wanting to make things work perfectly, all the time. However, what these two years in Toronto have taught me is to acknowledge who I am without the mistakes that previously shaped me.
That one failed interview, oversharing information with the wrong people, or snoozing the alarm for an hour instead of 10 minutes aren't the end of the world. The important thing is to acknowledge and learn from these mistakes. Forgiving myself, seeking new opportunities, and taking it day by day.
Break the monotony before it breaks you
The vicious cycle of eating, working, doing more work, and repeating can get nerve-wracking. But what Toronto residents are great at is breaking this monotony and finding new avenues to keep themselves engrossed in life.
Initially, I used to wonder how people could lead such a monotonous existence, but then I recognized and fell in love with how people make an effort to celebrate little joys here.
Whether it's taking part in different activities like ice skating in winter or cycling down a trail in the spring, this city knows how to live amidst the chaotic hustle and bustle.
Kindness goes a long way
I have met people in this city who try to make me feel that I don't belong here. That has put me off so many times, made me cry, and made me want to reconsider my choices — and I am sure many others have been through the same thing.
While that is true, I have also encountered strangers after a hectic day at work who smile at me and wish me a good day. I am also made to think of Toronto transit, packed with people but always making room for more, every single day.
Your kindness will always shine through, and Toronto shows that in countless quiet ways.
