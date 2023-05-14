8 Things You Should Know If You're Thinking About Moving To Canada Solo
There are pros and cons!
Moving to Canada can seem like a daunting experience, and even more so if you're doing it all by yourself.
As a single woman who made the move from Dubai to Canada last year, I can say that it's been a real learning experience for me.
There were many things that turned out to be much easier than I had anticipated, and other things I hadn't really thought about that became a challenge.
Moreover, when you're moving to a new country alone, you're completely responsible for yourself, which means things like safety, crime rates, and emergency care become all the more important.
What's more, factors such as meeting new people and navigating your way around become crucial to consider.
So, here are some things to keep in mind if you’re wondering what it’s like to move to Canada solo — and what factors you should consider if you're planning to relocate alone.
It's pretty safe
Safety is probably top of mind for anyone that's thinking about moving to – or even travelling through – another country by themselves.
So, let me just say that Canada feels pretty safe, all things considered, especially if you're moving as a single woman.
While isolated incidents do occur, Canada is widely regarded as a safe place to live, especially when compared to other countries.
For the most part, people mind their own business and going out at night isn’t something I’ve really had to think twice about since I've lived here.
You don’t have to just take my word for it, either. There are a bunch of reports and rankings that regularly place Canada as a top destination for solo female travellers, taking into consideration how safe it is to walk home, how much local laws protect women and levels of crime.
Locals are super helpful
Although it’s a classic Canadian stereotype, I will say that there is some truth to the notion that Canadians are super friendly.
While I can’t generalize and say all Canadians are definitely nice, in my experience, people here are usually super polite and extremely helpful — even if they're complete strangers.
If you're ever in a tight spot, you'll generally find that people around you will stop what they're doing and lend a helping hand.
There are loads of ways to meet new people
Whether you're looking to make new friends or start dating, there are plenty of opportunities to meet new people — including newcomers — if you choose to live in a major city like Toronto or Vancouver.
That's because Canada is currently inviting new immigrants, and the culture towards newcomers is generally very welcoming and positive.
Meetup — a social network that helps you meet new people — may become a favourite for you, with many groups dedicated to helping newcomers settle in Canada.
Joining a club or a sports league, downloading an app, or volunteering are other great ways to make new friends.
You'll also find that most Canadians are fluent in English, removing any language barrier if you speak English too.
There are settlement organizations
Moving to a new country on your own can be a daunting experience, but it can be helpful to know that there are many free resources available to help new permanent residents settle in.
From language classes to employment services, there are a variety of resources designed to help newcomers integrate into Canadian society and feel at home.
There are also loads of settlement organizations – including ones specifically for women – like YWCA, Immigrant Women Services Ottawa, Women’s Centre of Calgary and North York Women’s Centre.
You can even make use of apps like Canoo — which is backed by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship — that enables newcomers to visit destinations across the country for free.
It is expensive
While Canada is a great place to live, it's important to keep in mind that expenses can add up quickly.
From the high cost of housing in many cities to everyday expenses like groceries and transportation, it's important to have a realistic understanding of what your cost of living might be like in Canada.
The country can feel particularly expensive for singles because so many different things here seem to be designed to be shared, from hotel stays and car rentals to restaurants.
So, if you are moving solo, you might want to think about ways to cut down on expenses, which brings us to the next point.
You might need a roommate
The cost of rent in Canada's major cities is definitely not something to be taken lightly.
Granted that the amount of rent you pay differs by quite a bit depending on the province you choose to reside in, you’ll still have to shell out quite a bit to live in a big city like Toronto or Vancouver.
According to price comparison website Numbeo, the cost of rent for a one bedroom outside the city centre in Toronto is $2,082, and in Vancouver, it’s $2,129. While this may be affordable when split by two people, it is often difficult on a single income.
In fact, considering that the average post-tax income in Toronto and Vancouver is $4,426 and $4,668, respectively, you’re easily spending more than 50% of your monthly income just on rent unless you find a roommate!
The culture shock and time zones
Janice Rodrigues at Ball's Falls.
Depending on where you come from and which province you choose to visit (or settle down in), you might experience a number of culture shocks in Canada.
Newcomers have called out a bunch of things ranging from bagged milk to Canada's toilets as things that have taken them by surprise.
One of the biggest ones for me was realizing just how big Canada is. The country is so huge that there are even multiple time zones within the country.
The time differences are also something you should acquaint yourself with, especially for those catch-up video calls with friends and family in other countries, which are all the more important when you're travelling solo.
Sponsoring a partner can take time
If you've moved – or are planning to move – to the country as a permanent resident and have plans to sponsor a partner in the future, it is possible to do so.
To sponsor a partner, you must have a legal civil marriage or have been living with them for 12 consecutive months (or have lived with them in the past). Moreover, you must be able to prove that you can financially support both yourself and your partner until they become permanent residents themselves.
That being said, it's a real test of your long-distance love because it takes time — a lot of time.
The current processing time to sponsor a partner in Canada is approximately 16 months, which means the process requires a lot of patience and perseverance from both parties involved.
Hopefully with this knowledge, you're better armed to make wise decisions regarding your upcoming move.
Best of luck out there, newcomers!