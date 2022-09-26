10 Things That Totally Took Me By Surprise When I Moved To Canada From Dubai
Seriously, the food portions are ginormous here!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As someone who has lived in the Middle East most of my life, packing up and moving to Canada has been quite the adventure.
In many ways, the Great White North is quite the opposite of living in the Middle East. For example, the climate in both countries are totally different and suddenly seeing a chunk of your salary go to taxes (after not having to deal with them most of your life) certainly takes some getting used to!
As well as those, there are also some other wild things about living in Canada that continue to take me by surprise.
Here's just a few of the Canada-isms that still shock me now, even after living here for over six months.
The weather
This is a big one, and it's taken me by surprise for multiple reasons.
For starters, I had braced myself for the cold … but not the heat!
No one had really explained to me quite how hot parts of Canada get during the summer. So, even though I came from a country with temperatures hitting 50 C, Toronto summers left me shook.
On the flip side, seeing all of the seasons is totally new. Over in Dubai, we usually just have two seasons – summer and winter, with some pleasant in-between weeks.
But in Canada, you can really feel all the seasons. The landscape changes so much that it's barely recognizable, which is totally new to me.
I haven't survived my first real winter here yet, but I'm guessing that'll be an experience too.
The taxes
While paying taxes is second nature is most parts of the world, it isn't in the Middle East. Countries like Oman and the U.A.E don't actually charge any kind of personal income tax.
That means that the salary in your contract is exactly what you get in your pocket at the end of every month.
It also means that moving to a country that does have taxes takes some getting used to!
Not only does it make me want to shed a tear when tax time does roll around, I must admit that details regarding rebates and tax benefits sometimes go over my head.
The food portions
A large bowl of ramen in a restaurant in Toronto, with sides.
This might seem inconsequential, but the first time I ordered food in Toronto I thought I was being pranked.
I remember it being a Mexican fast-food joint and the burrito I was handed was probably bigger than my whole head.
I ended up having a portion for lunch and the rest for dinner (and probably could have saved some for breakfast the next day too if I'd wanted!).
Since then, I've grown accustomed to the fact that food portion sizes are just bigger here than they are in many other parts of the world I've lived in. That includes U.A.E., Oman, the U.K. and India.
But, as I'm told often enough, they're still not as big as American portions. I have yet to put that one to the test!
And, while I'm here, I've also loved trying some classic Canadian food. Some were absolutely amazing but sadly, not all have lived up to the hype.
The natural beauty
Janice Rodrigues at Ball's Falls.
The natural beauty of the U.A.E and Canada are entirely at odds with one another.
While the landscapes in the U.A.E — away from the main cities — are brimming with sand dunes and rocky mountains, in Canada (depending on the season) there's so much lush greenery or snow.
I love the natural beauty of both countries, honestly. But I've especially enjoyed exploring Canada's landscapes with activities like backpacking.
The language
Coming from the Middle East, I (foolishly) assumed that Canadian English was the same as, well, American English.
Oh boy, was I wrong. When writing, Canadian English is actually a mix of both British and American English and it's best to always double-check spellings to make sure you're in the right.
While we're on the subject of Canadian English, there are also loads of terms and phrases are pretty exclusive to the country.
From the 6ix, slang for Toronto, to a loonie ($1 coin) there's a lot to take in. Sometimes, it can feel like Canadians have their very own language!
The work-life balance
A cup of coffee with a view.
The U.A.E. is a pretty busy city, and things can often feel bustling and hectic.
Depending on where you work, hours are also longer, and some companies do not give two-day weekends.
It's a change from Canada, where work-life balance is very much treasured. Not only are work hours lesser here, but after you've signed off, you're off.
That being said, hustle culture is quite real in Canada too - and I have been surprised to see people take up two or even three jobs.
The tipping culture
Tipping in Canada is a league of its own, and can be quite surprising for newcomers.
While, back home, tipping is more of a show of appreciation for good service, I've learned that it's basically mandatory in Canada.
But even more surprising is the fact that tipping is also considered normal when picking up a cup of coffee or ordering a cookie at a store, as well as for other services getting a taxi or a trip to a beauty parlour.
The washroom cubicles
A small but very real pet peeve of mine is washroom cubicles in Canada.
Where I come from, using a washroom in a mall or a restaurant is something that comes with complete and utter privacy. That means, in most cases, full-fledged walls between the cubicles.
Meanwhile, in Canada, the cubicles are sometimes so flimsy, I feel like they might just fall down with a hard shove!
They're also not as private as I'd like, with many having a gap between the door and the wall or space between the floor and the beginning of the cubicle. What gives, Canada?
Canadian Geese
Okay, I'll admit I haven't had a personal experience with Canadian geese just yet.
However, I have heard of these "cobra chickens" which have got quite a bad reputation. Why, newcomers might ask? Because, they can actually get aggressive, as numerous instances have proven.
They also hiss and honk, and they have cartilage in their beak that resembles teeth. All of which is strangely terrifying and hilarious at the same time.
Just make sure you don't pick a fight with one, and all is good.
The people
I couldn’t help but find the stereotype to be true — Canadians really are the nicest people.
It's honestly felt a bit surprising at times to have complete strangers striking up conversations. And I've had experiences where people I don't know have heard a conversation taking place and even offered their advice and insight.
It definitely took me by surprise — but I wouldn’t have it any other way now!