Tipping Culture In Canada Is Changing & Canadians Are Leaving More Than Before
How much have you been tipping in Canada recently? If you've been leaving behind a little more when dining out, you're apparently not the only one!
New research from Restaurants Canada has found that, on average, 44% of Canadians are now leaving higher gratuities than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to women specifically, 47% say they're tipping higher than they did just two years ago, while 41% of men say the same.
According to the research, it's people aged 55 and older who are leaving behind more than they did in the past, with almost half (49%) of respondents in that age group admitting that they are now leaving bigger tips than before.
And exactly how much extra people are giving to service employees in the restaurant industry varies, often based on where they live.
For example, Restaurants Canada found that Ontarians are usually the most generous tippers, leaving 18.9% of the bill as a tip on average.
It's pretty similar across B.C., Alberta and Quebec, where locals usually leave between 17% and 17.5% as a gratuity.
In Atlantic Canada, restaurant-goers usually leave around 16.3%. This drops to 14.9% in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, the regions which — according to the study — are the worst tippers in the country.
But how much should you be tipping for services in Canada? Well, Narcity recently spoke to etiquette expert Lisa Orr to bust some myths about leaving a tip in Canada.
According to Orr, tipping is "really non-negotiable" when it comes to eating out and she says everybody should be leaving between 15% and 20%, no matter what.
She agreed that tip percentages are on the rise, noting that the standard is now 18%, up from 15% in previous years. In some parts of Canada, she says as high as 22% is expected.
In recent months, the term "tipflation" has become increasingly common, sparking conversations on social media platforms like TikTok.
Some customers have complained that they are now receiving prompts to tip everywhere they go, including at self-service coffee shops, bakeries, large retailers and more.
But why are Canadians tipping more, and why are they being asked to? A report from CTV News suggests that it may be due, in part, to the rising cost of living.
One expert said that consumers "want to help" businesses after seeing their favourite spots struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, there may be a little more to it. University of Victoria Marketing Professor Brock Smith told CTV that around 70% of customers generally pick the middle option on a tipping prompt screen, even if it's more than they want to give.
"They'll reject the extremes, so when you look at those choices of 15, 18, 25%, many people say 'I don't want to be a cheapskate and only give 15%.'" Customers end up picking the middle option, and inadvertently drive up the average tip percentage.
If you are feeling a little confused or worried about whether you should leave a little extra behind for service staff, Lisa Orr suggests always just doing it.
"A little bit of gratuity, a little bit of appreciation, can increase your odds of getting the service you want when you want it," she says.
