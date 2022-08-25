Calgary Locals On Reddit Are Sharing What They Tip At A Restaurant & Some Don't Want To
People have strong opinions!
With rising costs for groceries, gas and utilities, more people are paying attention to how much they're spending these days. As a result, tipping in restaurants has become a pretty hot issue.
A Calgary local took to Reddit to find out more about how people were tipping in the city and how much they're willing to tip. The post gave the scenario of a sit-down restaurant meal with "normal service" and gave people tipping options from zero to more than $20.
Of the 2,800 people who voted in the poll, the most popular tipping option was 15%. This was followed by 18%, and then 10%.
A small proportion of people said they choose not to tip anything.
People also took to the comments to elaborate on how they tip, with one Redditor arguing if you can afford to go out to eat, you should consider the tip as part of the expense.
As inflation has driven up food prices too, another Redditor added that a 15% is still fair.
Others said tipping had gotten "out-of-hand" and they resented some of the automatic tipping options restaurants give.
Meanwhile, others said the amount they tip is a reflection of the level of service they get.
Calgary locals were also quick to share how they would tip in different scenarios like grabbing takeout or buying from food trucks and coffee shops.
But some people are also keen to see the practice go, instead suggesting that a "fair wage" in the hospitality industry would replace the need for tipping altogether.
At least for now, tipping looks to be as divisive as ever!