TikTokers Are Ripping A Woman's 'Embarrassing' Tipping Game & The Video Is So Awkward
"What is this, a game show?"
Servers typically earn their tips by serving you at a restaurant — so is it fair to make them play a risky game for their cash?
Tiktok users can't seem to get behind one woman's approach to tipping, after she proudly shared a video of herself playing a Russian roulette-style game with her server's tip.
"Blessed a nice lady today," the caption reads, although many people didn't see the high-stakes game as a blessing.
In the TikTok video, the woman asks her server to turn around and then blindly pick up one of several folded bills on the table behind her.
The diners then place five bills on the table, all of different values. Although it's not clear what the lowest bill is, you can see a $5, $10 and $50 bill among the five bills they lay out.
"Any bill you pick, you get to keep," the woman says in the video.
"Really? Are you serious?" the server asks.
The server ends up grabbing a $50 bill, but the video shows it could've ended much differently because there was a $5 bill right beside that one.
"You can keep that and then keep the change… we're going to bless you today," the patron says to the excited server.
It was a happy ending to the game, but the video didn't go over the way the woman expected. Instead of praising her for her generosity, many TikTok users were cringing at the stunt, especially because she posted it on International Women's Day.
"This didn't hit how you thought," one popular response said.
"What is this, a game show?" wrote another. "Give me my money so I can get back to work."
One comment that received almost 67,000 likes asked the TikToker to "quit yelling at her omg."
"This was too aggressive for me," said another user who received almost 43,000 likes.
"If y'all wanted to bless her so badly, just give her the $50 and move on," pointed out one person.
The original poster responded to that comment and seemingly defended her move, to which the TikToker, saying: "at the end of the day, she still got blessed with $50… and some."
She added: "I let her keep the change from the bill. Altogether, she got $80, so it doesn't even matter."
However, a bunch of people still disagreed with the game and suggested that it was degrading to the server.
"That's not a blessing," wrote on critic. "That's a game for y'all's entertainment."