Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Siblings Used An Amazon Gift Card To Tip Their Server & TikTok Is Divided Over It

Not all gift cards are created equal

Global Staff Writer
Siblings Used An Amazon Gift Card To Tip Their Server & TikTok Is Divided Over It
kaittwest | TikTok

The holiday season can really put a dent in your wallet, and there's a chance that sometimes, you might be out of cash but flush with gift cards.

That's precisely what happened to a sibling trio on TikTok during a recent trip to a Korean BBQ spot in California.

Kaitlyn and Gustavo Lombera, along with their older sister, decided to grab some food together but found themselves in a pickle when they had no spare change left to pay their tip.

The siblings posted about the awkward moment on TikTok, in a video that shows them leaving a $25 Amazon gift card on top of their almost $100 bill.

@kaittwest

holidays left us #broke 😮‍💨😮‍💨


The caption read: "holidays left us #broke."

To be fair, they asked the waitress first if she'd accept her tip in gift card format, the siblings told BuzzFeed. The server was totally OK with it and even thought it was funny, they said.

However, other TikTok users were torn over how they felt about paying with a gift card. Many who identified as service industry workers said they'd love to get a gift card as a tip, while others thought it was a cheap move.

One commenter said: "I'm a bartender. I WOULD HAVE LOVED THAT AS A TIP!!! 😁😁😁"

Another agreed and even pointed out that the $25 gift card was probably more than she would get in tips anyways.

"Also that $25 gift card is not taxable. You get that money all for you," said another person in the comments.

However, not everyone agreed with the move.

One person said: "I didn't think it was bad till I saw the bill. 'We didn't have money for a tip,' you should've put some food down then."

Other people also brought up the hefty bill and questioned why they were unable to pay the tip.

"Really?! The receipt says it cost $95, and he couldn't afford to tip her $10 like wow."

Many people came to their siblings' defence and pointed out that tips are up to the guest, so a gift card should be more than acceptable.

"It blows my mind that people get angry at customers for not tipping them, rather than be mad at companies for not paying a livable wage," one person wrote.

Another person joked that the card might be nearly empty. "Gift card has $0.37 in it," they wrote.

One user who claimed to be the restaurant owner's son even joined in on the fun.

"LMAO that's my dad's restaurant!" he wrote. "Hope you guys enjoyed."

From Your Site Articles

18 Viral TikTok Cleaning Products That Are Unbelievably Satisfying To Use

Videos are included so you can see for yourself!

Amazon Canada, @scrubdaddy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Some of our favourite videos to watch on Tiktok have to be the ones that feature cleaning products that actually work. We know we're not alone when we say that there's nothing more satisfying than watching a gnarly mess be transformed into a shining, shimmering masterpiece.

Keep Reading Show less

2 Canadians Got Named Among The Top 5 Highest-Paid TikTokers & These Videos Show Why

Their antics are raking in millions! :money_mouth_face:

joshrichards | TikTok, kallmekris | TikTok

If you're an elder millennial, you probably think of TikTok stars as B-listers at best — sure, they may be semi-famous, but nowhere near the sphere of paying off giant mansions or running huge ad campaigns, right? Wrong.

Last week, Forbes released a list of the platform's highest-paid stars of 2022, exposing the vast fortunes these short-video wonders are now earning, and wouldn't you know it — there were actually a couple of Canadians on there.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Bar Let People Fill Up Random Things With Beer & A Group Brought A Washing Machine

Other people also went overboard.

Natalia Manzocco

Sometimes when you're out with your pals, one pint of beer just isn't enough – but maybe a portable washer and dryer is?

Farside in Toronto invited its patrons to help them "kill the kegs" in an interesting way last week before closing down until indoor dining re-opens.

Keep Reading Show less

The Highest-Paid TikTok Stars Of 2021 Were Ranked & Together They Raked In More Than $55M

It's a D'Amelio world and we're all living in it 🤳

@dixiedamelio | Instagram, @addisonraee | Instagram

BRB starting my TikTok career.

Forbes just came out with a list of the top-earning TikTokers of 2021 and all of them are under 30, while two of the very best are living in one household.

Keep Reading Show less