A Man Broke A Starbucks 'Pay It Forward' Streak At 23 Cars & Told TikTok He Was Set Up
When you're buying a stranger's order, how much is too much?
How far would you go to continue a random act of kindness — and when would you say it's too much?
For one TikToker, a $46 Starbucks order was too far over the line.
TikTok user @im_blessed55 posted a video explaining how he ended a 23-car streak of strangers covering the bill for the person behind them in the drive-thru.
But the man who shot the video said enough was enough.
"At Starbucks, they were doing the pay for the person behind you thing. I pulled up and end ended a 23 car streak!!" read the captions of the video.
@im_blessed55
How y’all feel about this am I wrong? What would y’all have done? #starbucks #viral #fyp #payitfoward
To be fair, the user had an adequate reason for the decision. His order was only $6, while the person behind had an order totalling $46, he said.
"They tried to set me up," he said in the video.
The video caption read: "How y'all feel about this am I wrong? What would y'all have done?"
The video has now amassed more than 1.5 million views and sparked plenty of conversation about the scenario.
Many people were on the original poster's side, agreeing that he didn't do anything wrong by ending the streak.
One person commented: "$46??? No.. good luck buddy."
Another suggested that the person behind was "trying to take advantage of the situation."
Many people argued that instead of paying for people in the line, it's much better just to help out the people working at Starbucks.
"Pay trains are a scam," said one commenter. "Just tip the people inside that are actually doing something. Make THEM smile. They are the ones who have to deal with the most."
Commenters who said they worked as baristas and drive-thru employees also gave their input.
"As a drive-through employee, my favorite people were the ones who would end these godforsaken lines," read one comment.
"Heads up… Starbucks employees hate this lol they are happy when u end it," said another commenter.
Others tried to find a middle ground by suggesting that the user pay for a portion of the next customer's order instead of ending the streak entirely.
"You could always pay it forward by putting the cost of your drink towards the person behind you instead of the full amount," said one person.