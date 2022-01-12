Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
starbucks

A Man Broke A Starbucks 'Pay It Forward' Streak At 23 Cars & Told TikTok He Was Set Up

When you're buying a stranger's order, how much is too much?

Global Staff Writer
A Man Broke A Starbucks 'Pay It Forward' Streak At 23 Cars & Told TikTok He Was Set Up
im_blessed55 | TikTok

How far would you go to continue a random act of kindness — and when would you say it's too much?

For one TikToker, a $46 Starbucks order was too far over the line.

TikTok user @im_blessed55 posted a video explaining how he ended a 23-car streak of strangers covering the bill for the person behind them in the drive-thru.

But the man who shot the video said enough was enough.

"At Starbucks, they were doing the pay for the person behind you thing. I pulled up and end ended a 23 car streak!!" read the captions of the video.

@im_blessed55

How y’all feel about this am I wrong? What would y’all have done? #starbucks #viral #fyp #payitfoward

To be fair, the user had an adequate reason for the decision. His order was only $6, while the person behind had an order totalling $46, he said.

"They tried to set me up," he said in the video.

The video caption read: "How y'all feel about this am I wrong? What would y'all have done?"

The video has now amassed more than 1.5 million views and sparked plenty of conversation about the scenario.

Many people were on the original poster's side, agreeing that he didn't do anything wrong by ending the streak.

One person commented: "$46??? No.. good luck buddy."

Another suggested that the person behind was "trying to take advantage of the situation."

Many people argued that instead of paying for people in the line, it's much better just to help out the people working at Starbucks.

"Pay trains are a scam," said one commenter. "Just tip the people inside that are actually doing something. Make THEM smile. They are the ones who have to deal with the most."

Commenters who said they worked as baristas and drive-thru employees also gave their input.

"As a drive-through employee, my favorite people were the ones who would end these godforsaken lines," read one comment.

"Heads up… Starbucks employees hate this lol they are happy when u end it," said another commenter.

Others tried to find a middle ground by suggesting that the user pay for a portion of the next customer's order instead of ending the streak entirely.

"You could always pay it forward by putting the cost of your drink towards the person behind you instead of the full amount," said one person.

From Your Site Articles

Siblings Used An Amazon Gift Card To Tip Their Server & TikTok Is Divided Over It

Not all gift cards are created equal.

kaittwest | TikTok

The holiday season can really put a dent in your wallet, and there's a chance that sometimes, you might be out of cash but flush with gift cards.

That's precisely what happened to a sibling trio on TikTok during a recent trip to a Korean BBQ spot in California.

Keep Reading Show less

18 Viral TikTok Cleaning Products That Are Unbelievably Satisfying To Use

Videos are included so you can see for yourself!

Amazon Canada, @scrubdaddy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Some of our favourite videos to watch on Tiktok have to be the ones that feature cleaning products that actually work. We know we're not alone when we say that there's nothing more satisfying than watching a gnarly mess be transformed into a shining, shimmering masterpiece.

Keep Reading Show less

2 Canadians Got Named Among The Top 5 Highest-Paid TikTokers & These Videos Show Why

Their antics are raking in millions! :money_mouth_face:

joshrichards | TikTok, kallmekris | TikTok

If you're an elder millennial, you probably think of TikTok stars as B-listers at best — sure, they may be semi-famous, but nowhere near the sphere of paying off giant mansions or running huge ad campaigns, right? Wrong.

Last week, Forbes released a list of the platform's highest-paid stars of 2022, exposing the vast fortunes these short-video wonders are now earning, and wouldn't you know it — there were actually a couple of Canadians on there.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Bar Let People Fill Up Random Things With Beer & A Group Brought A Washing Machine

Other people also went overboard.

Natalia Manzocco

Sometimes when you're out with your pals, one pint of beer just isn't enough – but maybe a portable washer and dryer is?

Farside in Toronto invited its patrons to help them "kill the kegs" in an interesting way last week before closing down until indoor dining re-opens.

Keep Reading Show less