You Can Now Earn Cheap Delta Flights With Your Starbucks Order & Here's How To Do It
Make your coffee habit pay for your travel habit!
What if you could turn your two-lattes-a-day Starbucks addiction into a cheap trip to somewhere fun?
Starbucks and Delta Airlines are teaming up to make that dream a possibility with a first-of-its-kind loyalty partnership, which will allow you to put your daily coffee toward cheap flights to many different destinations.
Both companies announced the deal on Wednesday and it's already available to customers.
Here's what you need to know.
How does the Delta-Starbucks partnership work?
Basically, all you have to do is link your Starbucks Rewards account to your Delta SkyMiles account. After that, you'll earn one SkyMile per US $1 spent, and you can put those miles toward discounted or even free flights on Delta.
Not bad, right?
You'll also earn double the Starbucks stars when you visit on a day when you've also got a scheduled Delta flight.
Most drinks and snacks are included in the deal, with the exception of alcohol. You also don't get points for paying taxes and gratuities, or for buying gift cards.
How do I sign up?
First, you'll need a Starbucks Rewards account and a Delta SkyMiles account. If you don't have those accounts that's OK; you can create them during signup, and they're both free to join.
Just go to the website, sign into both of your accounts and then follow the prompts until they're both linked. Then you're all set!
Are there any perks to signing up now?
Delta and Starbucks really want to get people onboard with this deal, so of course they're offering a few special promos to go along with the announcement.
If you link your account before the end of the year, you'll get 500 SkyMiles and 150 Starbucks stars after making an eligible purchase.
Can I get this deal if I live outside the U.S.?
Unfortunately the promotion is only open to U.S. Starbucks members.
If you're Canadian, for instance, you can still sign up for the Delta SkyMiles program. However, you'll get tripped up when you try to link it to your Starbucks Canada Rewards program. That program is separate from the U.S. one.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.