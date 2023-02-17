A Popular Starbucks Drink Has Been Recalled & 'Foreign Objects' Might Be Inside
Thousands of cases are affected.
A popular Starbucks drink has been recalled in the United States over possible "foreign objects" inside the bottles.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says PepsiCo issued a voluntary recall of Starbucks' vanilla frappuccinos over potential pieces of glass inside the beverages.
According to the FDA, 25,200 cases of the 405 mL (13.7-ounce) drinks have been pulled from shelves.
The impacted products have best-before dates of March 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023; and June 10, 2023.
In a statement to ABC News, a representative for PepsiCo says the coffee drinks were "distributed across the United States."
"The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway. The products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations," it continued.
The rep did not go into more detail on why the Starbucks drinks were recalled, but the FDA website notes that it's due to the glass fragments potentially being inside the bottles.
"If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307," the statement to ABC also noted.
The statement did not disclose if any injuries have been reported.
It looks like the recall notice affects only those drinks sold in the U.S. at this point.
The Food and Drug Administration had not released its own recall as of Friday afternoon but it did share PepsiCo's alert on its website.
The PepsiCo rep also told ABC News that they encourage customers to "reach out to the company directly for more details."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.