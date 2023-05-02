9 Food Items Are Being Recalled In The US & You Might Want To Take A Look At Your Groceries
You better check before you eat! 🥨
In less than two weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted several food recalls for products sold across the country that could be in your kitchen right now. So, it might not be a bad idea to check your groceries.
These products have the possibility of being contaminated or may contain undeclared ingredients that could harm the health of consumers.
The FDA urges people to check their groceries and stop using the item if an affected product was bought.
With that in mind, here are the nine latest food recalls posted by the FDA that you should be aware of:
HighKey Mini Treats
HighKey's recalled Birthday Cake Mini Treats. Right: HighKey's recalled Banana Nut Mini Treats.
Recalled products:
- HighKey Mini Treats Birthday Cake | Lot# 2216101 | JUN102023 | UPC 8 50020 43374 2
- HighKey Mini Treats Banana Nut | Lot# 2216101 | JUN102023 | UPC 8 50020 43373 5
Recall reason: These products may contain undeclared eggs. People with high sensitivity or allergies to eggs could run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume the products.
Sold at: Distribution centers in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington.
GEISHA Shrimp
GEISHA Medium Shrimp.
Recalled products: GEISHA Medium Shrimp | 4oz | Metal Can | UPC 071140003909
Recall reason: There is a current concern that this product might have been under-processed, which leads to a potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens, more specifically Clostridium botulinum.
Sold at: Retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Dakota Style Foods' various pretzels
Schnucks' recalled Honey Mustard Pretzel Schticks. Right: Gelson's recalled Dill Pickle Pretzel Twists.
Recalled products:
- Dakota Style | Honey Mustard Pretzel Kravings | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 84872-60031 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Dakota Style | Salt & Vinegar Pretzel Kravings | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 84872-60018 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Dakota Style | Salt & Vinegar Pretzel Kravings | 4.5oz | Poly Bag | UPC 84872-60030 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Best Choice | Dill Pickle Pretzel Twists | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 70038-66480 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Best Choice | Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 70038-66479 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Four Brothers | Salt & Vinegar Pretzels | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 33147-89146 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Four Brothers | Honey Mustard Pretzels | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 33147-89145 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Gelson’s | Dill Pickle Pretzels | 4.5oz | Poly Bag | UPC 23631-11187 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Gelson’s | Honey Mustard Pretzels | 4.5oz | Poly Bag | UPC 23631-11186 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Gelson’s | Sea Salt Pretzels | 4.5oz | Poly Bag | UPC 23631-11185 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Hy-Vee | Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 75450-24308 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Hy-Vee | Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 75450-24309 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Hy-Vee | Salt & Vinegar Braided Pretzels | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 75450-24306 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Schnucks | Honey Mustard Pretzel Schticks | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 41318-25266 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Schnucks | Dill Pickle Pretzel Schticks | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 41318-25268 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- PICS/Price Chopper | Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists | 10oz | Poly Bag | UPC 41735-05739 | Various Lot Codes & Best By Dates
- Stadium Pretzels | Honey Mustard Pretzels | 2oz | Poly Bag | UPC 60003-51999 | Lot# D3152022 | Best By 11/15/2023
Recall reason: These products may contain undeclared milk. People with allergies or sensitivity to this ingredient can have an allergic reaction if they consume the products.
Sold at: Retail stores in all lower 48 states and Alaska.
Backpacker's Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp
Backpacker's Pantry's recalled Blueberry Peach Crisp.
Recalled products: Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp | 4.6oz | Pouch | UPC 048143026143 | Lot Code Information 30 DEC 24, 19 JAN 25, 27 JAN 25, 01 FEB 25, 15 FEB 25, 01 MAR 25, 17 MAR 25, 04 MAY 25,11 MAY 25,13 MAY 25, 26 MAY 25, 27 MAY 25, 17 JUN 25, 14 JUN 25, 29 JUN 25, 01 JUL 25, 22 JUL 25, 02 AUG 25, 08 AUG 25, 18 AUG 25, 01 SEP 25, 02 SEP 25, 14 SEP 25, 20 SEP 25
Recall reason: This product’s "ingredient" statement says the item has almonds, but the "contains" statement did not declare them. People with allergies or sensitivity to this ingredient can have an allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Sold at: Retail stores across the United States and through online orders.
Ellenos greek yogurt
Ellenos' recalled Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt.
Recalled products: Ellenos Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt | 4oz | 12-Pack | Cup UPC 8 57290 00620 1 | Pack Case UPC 8 57290 00617 1 | Best Before 04/23/2023 | Lot# 073
Recall reason: This product may contain undeclared eggs, and people with allergies or high sensitivity to this ingredient run the risk of having an allergic reaction if they consume this item.
Sold at: Costco stores in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.
TruVision Health dietary supplement capsules
Recalled truCONTROL dietary supplement. Right: Truvy's recalled dietary supplements.
Recalled products:
- truCONTROL | 60ct | SKU 1004 | Lot 13580
- TruControl 7 Day Trifold | SKU 1005 | Lot WKW72353
- reFORM | SKU 1006 | Lot 34159
- truControl with Dynamine | 60ct | SKU 1010 | Lot WK65081
- TruWeight and Energy Gen 2+ | 60ct | SKU 8402 | Lot WK71567
- TruWeight and Energy Gen 2+ Trifold | SKU 8403 | Lot 25173
- Truvy 30-Day Experience Kit | SKU 10000 | Lot 39643/42825
- Truvy 7-Day Experience Kit | SKU 10001 | Lot 41404
- Truvy Boost 30-Day Experience Kit | SKU 10002 | Lot 13993
- TruBoost 7-Day Experience Kit | SKU 10003 | Lot 13985
- TruBoost Drink - Citrine Spark | SKU 12000 | Lot PM17921F1
- TruBoost Drink - Ruby Rev | SKU 12001 | Lot PM18821F1
Recall reason: These products contain unapproved substances hordenine and/or octodrine. Hordenine could cause side effects like rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, jitteriness, nervousness, nausea, vomiting, or insomnia. Octodrine or DMHA could increase the heart rate, myocardial contractility, and pain threshold.
Sold at: These supplements were distributed across the United States or sold online at www.truvy.com.
GH Foods CA, GHSW & GHGA turkey and havarti sandwich
GH Foods CA's recalled Turkey and Havarti Sandwich.
Recalled products: Turkey and Havarti Sandwich | 8.55oz | Plastic Clamshells | UPC 8 2676615584 2 | Sell By 4/29/23
Recall reason: The sandwich products may contain undeclared sesame in bread, and those with high sensitivity and allergies could have a reaction if the product is consumed.
Sold at: Ralphs stores in California, Dillon stores in Kansas, Baker’s stores in Nebraska, Gerbes stores in Missouri, and Kroger stores in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Gold Medal all purpose flour
Gold Medal's recalled Unbleached All Purpose Flour. Right: Gold Medal's recalled Bleached All Purpose Flour.
Recalled products:
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour | 5lb | UPC 000-16000-19610 | Used By 27/Mar/2024 & 28/Mar/2024
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour | 10lb | UPC 000-16000-19580 | Used By 27/Mar/2024 & 28/Mar/2024
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour | 2lb | UPC 000-16000-10710 | Used By 27/Mar/2024 & 28/Mar/2024
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour | 5lb | UPC 000-16000-10610 | Used By 27/Mar/2024 & 28/Mar/2024
Recall reason: These products have the potential of being contaminated with salmonella infantis, which can cause nausea, fever, abdominal pains, and diarrhea.
Sold at: Retail stores across the United States.
Del Maguey Co. Copitas-Artisan ceramicware cups
Del Maguey Co.'s recalled Copitas Small Artisan Cups
Recalled products: Copitas Small Artisan Cups | | Red Clay | 1oz
Recall reason: These cups may exceed FDA guidance levels for leachable lead, which is a toxic substance that can lead to poisoning if exposed to large amounts.
Sold at: Retail stores, events, and tastings across the United States.