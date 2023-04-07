fda recalls

3 Food Recalls Have Been Posted By The FDA & It's Time To Check Your Groceries ASAP (PHOTOS)

Make sure to take a closer look at your veggies! 🥗

Desk Editor, Texas
Fresh produce aisle of a grocery store. Right: Inside a supermarket.

Fresh produce aisle of a grocery store. Right: Inside a supermarket.

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime, Bsenic | Dreamstime

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already shared several food recalls during the first days of April for items that might be sitting in your kitchen. Many of these products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The federal agency is urging consumers to check their recent grocery purchases. If one of the affected products is found, buyers should stop using it immediately.

Here are three food items you need to be aware of right now.

SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar

SimplyProtein's recalled Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar.

SimplyProtein's recalled Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar.

FDA

Recalled products: 15-count variety pack, which includes five Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars, with a best-before date of January 5, 2024.

Recall reason: The product is being recalled due to an undeclared trace of tree nuts — specifically cashews. People with allergies or severe sensitivity to this ingredient run the risk of a serious allergic reaction in case this product is consumed.

Location: These products were distributed at several Costco stores in Arkansas, California, Washington D.C., Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

More information here

Revolution Farms Lettuce & Salad Kits

Two examples of the several recalled products from Revolution Farms.

Two examples of the several recalled products from Revolution Farms.

FDA

Recalled products:

  • Great Lakes Gourmet, 5 oz & 3 lb Bulk
  • Green Sweet Crisp, 5 oz & 3 lb Bulk
  • Michigan Spring Mix, 5 oz & 3 lb Bulk
  • Robust Romaine, 5 oz & 3 lb Bulk
  • Romaine Lettuce Boats, 5 oz
  • Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf, 5 oz
  • Whole Leaf Romaine, 5 oz
  • Sesame Ginger Crunch, 6 oz Salad Kit
  • Traverse City Cherry, 6 oz Salad Kit
  • Zesty Southwest, 6 oz Salad Kit
  • Farmer's Mix, 3 lb Bulk

Recall reason: These lettuces and salad kits are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious infections in children, elderly people and others with a weakened immune system.

Location: These products were distributed by SpartanNash, Meijer, Bridge St. Market, Kingma's Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Horrocks Market, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna Restaurant, Russ' Commissary and Pearson Foods Corporation in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

More information here

Karma White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds

Karma's recalled White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds.

Karma's recalled White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds.

FDA

Recalled products: White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds, 1.5 oz

Recall reason: This product is being recalled because it could contain undeclared milk. Those with allergies or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the product.

Location: Retail stores in Michigan and online at karmawellnesskitchen.com.

More information here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Fernanda Leon
Desk Editor, Texas
Fernanda Leon is an Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on Texas and is based in El Paso, Texas.
Loading...