Popular foods are being recalled in Canada including from Loblaws, Zehrs & Co-op brands
The latest recalls include products linked to over 100 salmonella cases. 🫣
If you've stocked up at popular grocery stores like Loblaws or Co-op lately, you may want to check whether anything in your fridge or pantry is affected by one of the many food recalls issued in the last few weeks.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced several new food recalls across Canada recently — and many of them are linked to a growing salmonella outbreak tied to contaminated pistachios that has already sickened more than 100 people in six provinces, including Ontario, B.C., Alberta and Quebec.
The product recalls cover a wide range of items, from popular snack foods to bakery products and even everyday staples. Some are being pulled because of undeclared allergens like milk, wheat or soy, while others were flagged for contamination risks including salmonella, yeast and even insects.
Health Canada and the CFIA are urging Canadians to check their homes carefully since many of the recalled foods were sold nationwide and in some cases over multiple months.
Many of the recalls tied to the salmonella outbreak are for pistachios and pistachio-based products, but this list adds a few items that you'd never guess even had pistachios in them.
Meanwhile, other recalls involve familiar brands like Organic Meadow and house-label products sold at Loblaws, Zehrs and Co-op.
Here's a full breakdown of the latest product recalls in Canada, the reasons they're happening and what to do if you find any of these items in your kitchen.
Pistachios
Recalled products:
- Pistachio Raw Kernels, variable size (bulk self-serve) — sold from September 11 through 19, 2025, at Kim Natural Food in Toronto, ON
- Pistachio Green, 5 lb — lot code 620/06-250, sold at East India Company in Mississauga, ON
- Pistachios W/Out Skin, 200 g — all packed-on dates up to and including 21.09.25, sold at Sanjha Punjab and Mega Sanjha Punjab Grocery Stores in Calgary, AB
- Pistachios W/Out Skin, 400 g — all packed-on dates up to and including 21.09.25, sold at Sanjha Punjab and Mega Sanjha Punjab Grocery Stores in Calgary, AB
- Pistachios W/Out Skin, 800 g — all packed-on dates up to and including 21.09.25, sold at Sanjha Punjab and Mega Sanjha Punjab Grocery Stores in Calgary, AB
- Briwood Farm Market Raw Pistachios, ~ 0.3 lb — sold from July 15 through September 23, 2025, at Briwood Farm Market in St. Thomas, ON
- Unsalted Raw Pistachios, 455 g — sold from July 10 through September 22, 2025, at Omonia Foods Import in Edmonton, AB
- Raw Pistachio's, 200 g — sold from June 18 through September 23, 2025, at Scarpone's Italian Store in Calgary, AB
- Great West Italian Importers Pistachio kernels, variable size — sold from June 18 through September 23, 2025, to restaurants in Alberta
- OK G. Pista (Item #6006), 100 g — sold from June 20 through September 22, 2025, at O.K. General Food Store in Calgary, AB
- OK G. Pista (Item #6005), 200 g — sold from June 20 through September 22, 2025, at O.K. General Food Store in Calgary, AB
- Nutrifresh Green Pista, variable size (in bags) — no code or lot code 306.24IR41, sold up to and including August 26, 2025
- Nutrifresh Green Pistachio, variable size (in bags) — no code or lot code 306.24IR41, sold up to and including August 26, 2025
- Nutrifresh Pistachio Vert, variable size (in bags) — no code or lot code 306.24IR41, sold up to and including August 26, 2025
- Pistachios or "Pistache denoyaute", variable size (sold clerk-served) — no code or lot code 0906 3259, sold from June 19 through August 30, 2025, at Choco Noix in Laval, QC
Recall reason: Multiple brands and varieties of pistachios are being pulled from stores in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta after testing showed possible salmonella contamination. The recalls, involving local retailers in Toronto, Calgary and more as well as bigger brands sold at multiple stores, are tied to the ongoing national outbreak that has already made over 100 people sick.
Salmonella can cause symptoms such as fever, nausea, cramps and diarrhea. The CFIA urges anyone with recalled pistachios to throw them out or return them.
Published/updated: September 11-27, 2025 (multiple recalls)
Recall notices:
Pastries from La Brioche
La Brioche at 866 Bank St. in Ottawa.
Google Maps
Recalled products:
- Petit Four Cookies, variable size
- Baklava (including cream filled), variable size
- Strawberry Cheesecake, variable size
Recall reason: La Brioche is recalling certain pistachio-based desserts sold at their location at at 866 Bank St. in Ottawa — including cheesecake that you might not even think contains pistachios — because they may be contaminated with salmonella. These treats were all sold at the bakery from July 16 through August 4, 2025, and are now part of the wider CFIA food safety investigation into a national outbreak.
Eating food with salmonella can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever and other symptoms. Anyone who bought the affected desserts should not eat them and is advised to return them to the store or throw them out.
Published/updated: September 26, 2025
Cake from Loblaws & Zehrs
Grocery store bakery department in Toronto (illustrative).
Photokvu | Dreamstime
Recalled product: Baker Street Chocolate Pistachio Cake, 7 inches — lot codes 2035 and 2175; sold at Loblaws and Zehrs from July 22 through September 25, 2025
Recall reason: Baker Street Bakery Inc. has recalled multiple lots of its chocolate pistachio cake, which was sold clerk-served at the bakery counter at Loblaws and Zehrs stores across Ontario over the summer and early fall. The CFIA warns that the cakes may have been sold with or without a label bearing the same brand, product name or lot code.
The dessert is being pulled because of possible salmonella contamination tied to the ongoing outbreak under investigation by federal health officials. Since salmonella can cause illness even if food looks and smells fine, the CFIA is advising customers to avoid eating the recalled cakes and to return them to the store or discard them at home.
Published/updated: September 26, 2025
Gelato
Amore Gelato at 71 William St. in Ottawa.
Google Maps
Recalled product: Gelato Pistachio, 1/2 litre — sold from April 28 through August 31, 2025
Recall reason: Amore Gelato is recalling its pistachio gelato after testing flagged a possible salmonella risk. The frozen dessert was sold at the shop at 71 William St. in Ottawa between late April and the end of August and is now included in the CFIA's expanding list of pistachio-related recalls.
Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, nausea, fever and stomach pain, and in some cases may lead to more serious complications. Customers who picked up this gelato should not eat it and are advised to toss it or bring it back to the store.
Published/updated: September 26, 2025
Yogurt
Organic Meadow Organic Whole Milk Yogourt Blueberry, 4 x 100 g.
Organic Meadow
Recalled product: Organic Meadow Organic Whole Milk Yogourt Blueberry, 4 x 100 g — lots with "Best Before: 2025OC22" (4 x 100 g) or "BB 2025 OC 22 T3-2" (100 g)
Recall reason: Organic Meadow Inc. is recalling a batch of this yogurt in Ontario after yeast was found in it. While the issue doesn't pose the same health risks as bacterial contamination, it can cause the product to spoil early, affecting its taste, smell and texture. This recall is aimed at retailers, meaning the product may not have reached customers directly. The CFIA advises that any affected yogourt be removed from shelves and not sold, served or distributed further.
Published/updated: September 26, 2025
Nut butter
NuttyHero 12 Nut & Seed Butter – Original Unsweetened, 340 g.
NuttyHero
Recalled products:
- NuttyHero 12 Nut & Seed Butter – Chocolate Bliss, 340 g — lot code 250710, best before 26JL10
- NuttyHero 12 Nut & Seed Butter – Coconut Crunch, 340 g — lot code 250717, best before 26JL17
- NuttyHero 12 Nut & Seed Butter – Honey Vanilla, 340 g — lot code 250703, best before 26JL03; and 250731, best before 26JL31
- NuttyHero 12 Nut & Seed Butter – Maple Cinnamon, 340 g — lot code 250714, best before 26JL14
- NuttyHero 12 Nut & Seed Butter – Original Unsweetened, 340 g — lot code 250724, best before 26JL24
- NuttyHero 12 Nut & Seed Butter – Strawberry Storm, 340 g — lot code 250728, best before 26JL28
Recall reason: NuttyHero Inc. is recalling several flavours of its nut and seed butters because of possible salmonella contamination. The recalled spreads were available in Ontario and/or online. This is yet another recall linked to the ongoing salmonella outbreak in Canada.
Since salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, the CFIA is urging customers to stop using the affected jars. Anyone who purchased these products should return them to the retailer or throw them out to avoid the risk of getting sick.
Published/updated: September 25, 2025
Pastries from Syriana's Sweets
Syriana's Sweets at 1618 Merivale Rd. in Ottawa.
Google Maps
Recalled products:
- Mixed Baklava, variable size
- Baklava with Pistachios, variable size
- Mabroma with Pistachios, variable size
- Crystal White Pistachio, variable size
- Harissa with Pistachios, variable size
- Kunafa with Pistachio Butter, variable size
- Pistachio Maamoul, variable size
- Barazek Big, variable size
- Halawet Al-jibn, variable size
- Warbat with Nuts, variable size
Recall reason: Syriana Sweets is recalling a range of pistachio-based pastries due to potential salmonella contamination. The affected desserts were sold at the bakery at 1618 Merivale Rd. in Ottawa from April 8 through May 16, 2025, and are also part of the CFIA's wider outbreak investigation.
Salmonella infections can cause fever, cramps and diarrhea and may be dangerous for vulnerable groups. Customers who picked up these pastries during that period should check their freezers for any leftovers and discard them or bring them back to the store.
Published/updated: September 25, 2025
Vegan & paleo treats
Konscious Kitchen Paleo & Vegan Pistachio Bars.
Konscious Kitchen
Recalled product: Konscious Kitchen Paleo & Vegan Pistachio Bars, 3 bars (~210 g) — lot code VPB4F25
Recall reason: Konscious Kitchen Inc. is recalling a batch of its pistachio paleo and vegan bars over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella. The bars were sold in Ontario and/or online and are included in the CFIA's outbreak-linked recalls.
Even if a contaminated product looks and smells normal, it can still make you sick. Customers who have these recalled bars at home are advised to stop eating them right away and either return them to the place of purchase or safely throw them out.
Published/updated: September 25, 2025
Chicken pot pie
Beretta Chicken Pot Pie, 908 g.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Recalled product: — all packages where egg is not declared on the label
Recall reason: Beretta Farms is recalling these frozen chicken pot pies sold in Ontario because they contain egg that isn't listed on the label. The CFIA says one allergic reaction has already been reported in connection with this product.
Undeclared allergens can be dangerous for people with sensitivities, sometimes leading to severe or even life-threatening reactions. Customers who have this pie at home should avoid eating it if they have an egg allergy and are advised to return it to the store or throw it out.
Published/updated: September 24, 2025
Tahini & halva
Shaikh Al Kar Tahini and Plain Halva.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Recalled products:
- Shaikh Al Kar Plain Halva, 800 g — lot code BN#260824.V, "Best Befor:" 2026.Aug.25
- Shaikh Al Kar Pistachio Halva, 400 g — lot code BN#260824.PS, "Best Befor:" 2026.Aug.25
- Shaikh Al Kar Pistachio Halva, 800 g — lot code BN#260824.PS, "Best Befor:" 2026.Aug.25
- Shaikh Al Kar Sugar Free Plain Halva Diet, 400 g — lot code BN#260824.V, "Best Befor:" 2026.Aug.25
- Shaikh Al Kar Chocolate Halva, 400 g — lot code BN#260824.CH, "Best Befor:" 2026.Aug.25
- Shaikh Al Kar Chocolate Halva, 800 g — lot code BN#260824.CH, "Best Befor:" 2026.Aug.25
- Shaikh Al Kar Tahini, 400 g — lot code BN#: 130824.T., Best Before Aug.12.2026
- Shaikh Al Kar Tahini, 800 g — lot code BN#: 130824.T., Best Before Aug.12.2026
- Shaikh Al Kar Plain Halva, 400 g — lot code BN#260824.V, "Best befor:" 2026.Aug.25
Recall reason: Various Shaikh Al Kar-brand halva and tahini products are being recalled in B.C. and Alberta after the CFIA testing found possible salmonella contamination. This comes on the heels of an earlier recall involving another batch of the brand's plain halva.
The CFIA has not confirmed any link from these products to the ongoing pistachio-related salmonella outbreak. No illnesses have been reported, but customers should avoid eating the recalled items and return or discard them.
Published/updated: September 12-23, 2025 (multiple recalls)
Recall notices:
Herbs
Dion Organic Basil, 25 g.
Dion
Recalled products:
- Dion Organic Basil, 12 g — lot code 2028-AL-21
- Dion Organic Basil, 25 g — lot codes 2028-JA-20; 2028-FE-07; 2028-FE-28; 2028-MA-12; 2028-JL-11
- Dion Basil Org, 125 g — lot codes 2028-FE-11; 2028-MR-18; 2028-AL-30
- Dion Basil Org, 12.5 kg — lot codes 72003; 2028-MR-05
- Dion Italian Herbs Org, 16 g — lot codes 2028-JA-28; 2028-FE-07; 2028-MR-03; 2028-AL-21; 2028-MA-30
- Dion Organic "Herbes de Provence", 16 g — lot codes 2028-JA-28; 2028-FE-07; 2028-FE-18; 2028-AL-07
- Dion Organic "Herbes de Provence", 33 g — lot codes 2028-JA-28; 2028-FE-11; 2028-FE-18
- Dion "Herbes de Provence" Org, 500 g — lot codes 2028-FE-06; 2028-FE-18; 2028-AU-22
- Dion Italian Herbs Org, 125 g — lot codes 2028-MR-24; 2028-MA-15; 2028-JL-10
- Dion Organic Italian Seasoning, 19 g — lot codes 2028-JA-28; 2028-FE-11; 2028-FE-18; 2028-JN-04; 2028-AU-05
Recall reason: Dion-brand dried herbs are being recalled nationally after insects were discovered in several products. While this type of recall is not tied to foodborne illness, insects in packaged herbs can affect the safety and quality of the products. The CFIA advises that any affected herbs be removed from store shelves and not sold or used. Retailers are asked to pull the recalled lots immediately.
Published/updated: September 23, 2025
Chocolate
Habibi Dubai Chocolat Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate.
Distribution JJ Candy
Recalled products:
- Habibi Dubai Chocolat Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate, 200 g — all codes where wheat and soy are not declared on the label
- Habibi Dubai Chocolat Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate, 80 g — all codes where wheat and soy are not declared on the label
Recall reason: Distribution Bonbons JJ Candy is recalling Habibi Dubai Chocolat-brand kunafa pistachio milk chocolate because it contains undeclared wheat and soy. The bars were sold in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick as well as online.
Undeclared allergens can trigger severe reactions in people with sensitivities, including symptoms like hives, difficulty breathing or even anaphylaxis. Anyone with a wheat or soy allergy who has these chocolates at home should not eat them. The CFIA advises returning the recalled items or safely throwing them out.
Published/updated: September 19, 2025
Gochujang
Daesang Gochujang (Spicy Red Pepper Paste), 500 g.
Daesang
Recalled product: Daesang Gochujang (Spicy Red Pepper Paste), 500 g — all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
Recall reason: Korea Food Trading is recalling Daesang brand gochujang (spicy red pepper paste) in Ontario because it contains wheat that is not declared on the label. This follows an earlier recall of one specific lot of the same product. Now, it's been expanded to all codes where wheat isn't declared on the label.
Undeclared allergens like wheat can cause serious health issues for people with allergies or celiac disease. The CFIA advises retailers to pull the affected products from shelves. Customers with a wheat allergy or intolerance should not use this paste and are urged to return or discard it.
Published/updated: September 18, 2025
Buns
Recalled product: Co-op White Tray Buns, 12 pack — sold up to and including September 10, 2025
Recall reason: Red River Co-operative is recalling these house-brand buns because they may contain milk that isn't declared on the label. The buns were sold at three locations in Winnipeg: Grant Park (1120 Grant Ave.), St. Vital (850 Dakota St.) and Southdale (77 Vermillion Rd.).
The CFIA says one allergic reaction has already been reported in connection with these buns. For people with a milk allergy, eating the affected product could lead to serious reactions. Customers are advised to check their packages and avoid eating the buns if they are part of the recall. The CFIA recommends returning them to the store or throwing them out.
Published/updated: September 12, 2025
Pastries from Gwalia Sweets and Restaurant
Gwalia Sweets and Restaurant at 1460 Merivale Rd. in Ottawa.
Google Maps
Recalled products:
- Rasmalai, variable size (clerk-served)
- Angoori Rabdi, variable size (clerk-served)
- Sponge Rosogolla, variable size (clerk-served)
- Halwa, variable size (clerk-served)
- Gulab Jamun, variable size (clerk-served)
- Kala Jamun, variable size (clerk-served)
- Orange Coconut, variable size (clerk-served)
- Khopra Pak, variable size (clerk-served)
Recall reason: Gwalia Sweets and Restaurant is recalling a variety of clerk-served pistachio desserts because of possible salmonella contamination. These sweets were all sold from June 10 through July 11, 2025, at Gwalia Sweets and Restaurant at 1460 Merivale Rd, Unit 5, in Ottawa, and are now part of the CFIA's outbreak-linked investigation.
Salmonella can cause nausea, cramps, fever and diarrhea, and can be more serious for young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Customers who bought these recalled desserts should not eat them and are advised to return or safely discard them.
Published/updated: September 10, 2025
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.