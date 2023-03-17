5 Food Items Are Being Recalled By The FDA & You’ll Want To Check Your Groceries Out ASAP
Costco strawberries are on the list. 🍓
March is still not over, and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has already made several recalls of various food products that might now be in your kitchen. Some of these items have been contaminated or have undeclared ingredients.
The FDA urges consumers to check their groceries and stop using the products in case any of these were purchased.
Here are five food items you need to be aware of right now:
Kirkland Signature brand Frozen Organic Strawberries
Recalled products: Frozen Organic Strawberries | 140962-08 | 142222-23 | 142792-54 | 142862-57 | 142912-59 | 142162-20 | 142202-21 | 142782-53 | 142852-56 | 142902-58 | 142212-22 | 142232-24 | 142842-55
Recall reason: The product has been recalled due to a hepatitis A outbreak. According to FDA information, there have not been any hepatitis A cases from eating this product. However, as an abundance of caution, shoppers should stop consuming the strawberries and return them to their Costco location for a refund.
Sold at: Costco in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and two San Diego locations.
Scarpetta brand Pink Pesto Pasta Sauce
Recalled products: Pink Pesto Pasta Sauce | NN149 | 5022023 & NN164 | 12092023
Recall reason: A total of 906 Pink Pesto Pasta Sauce units are being recalled due to undeclared pine nut allergen. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts could be at risk.
Sold at: Small retail shops and grocery stores throughout Massachusetts and Bermuda. The sauce was also sold online across the United States.
Clio brand Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar
Recalled products: Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar | UPC 854021008152 | Lot# 048C2023 | 4302023
Recall reason: The company has recalled 581 cases of these bars because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria mainly affects young children, older people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Walmart stores.
Daiso brand Various Snack Foods
Recalled products:
- Kimura burdock salt | 40g | 4972304293524
- Takuma food herb salt peanut | 80g | 4962679652767
- Saint Lavian mini pound cake chocolate | 2pcs | 4973341408841
- Kanro Non-Sugar Tea House | 40g | 4901351013144
- Kajitani Food Congeri Crispy | 104g | 4901332108661
- Kajitani food cigar fry | 110g | 4901332108289
- Kurata Foods Vegetable Potage V Ramen | 4906436005304
- Ito confectionery Langley chocolate cream | 6pcs | 4901050138605
- Ito confectionery Langley vanilla cream | 6 sheets | 4901050138629
- Fujiya Country Ma’am Vanilla & Cocoa | 19 sheets | 4902555272641
Recall reason: This recall is being made due to undeclared allergen ingredients. People with allergies or sensitivity to fish, coconut, or shea nuts could be affected.
Sold at: Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.
Tapas brand Cocktail Shrimp
Recalled products: Cocktail Shrimp | 7oz. | UPC 4056489411499
Recall reason: The company is recalling this product due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Sold at: Lidl US stores in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
