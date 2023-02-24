11 Food Items Were Recalled By The FDA This Month & It's Time To Check Your Groceries
Stop using these immediately.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made several recalls in February of food products sold in the United States that might now be in your kitchen. Many of these items have either been adulterated, undeclared, or contaminated.
The FDA urges people to check their groceries and stop the item’s usage if the person finds out one or some of these were bought.
Here are 11 recalled food items you need to be aware of:
Bindle Bottle LCC brands Bottles
Recalled products: Bindle Bottles
Recall reason: Bindle Bottle LLC has recalled its Bindle Bottles for possibly containing an area of exposed lead in the bottles' bottom compartment. Unpackaged food stored in this bottom compartment of the product may have been adulterated by the lead and could cause health problems.
Sold at: Amazon, promotional distributors, retail stores, and the company’s website.
Rao's Homemade brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms
Recalled products: Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms | 12 oz. | Lot SD21160-03 RPOA | UPC 7 47479 00110 6
Recall reason: The affected jars of the condiment could contain undeclared tree nuts. People with an allergic reaction to tree nuts could be at risk.
Sold at: Retail stores in the Northeast U.S.
Chukar Cherry brand Cherry Bombs
Recalled products: Cherry Bombs | 12 oz. | Best By 072023, 082023, 092023, 102023, 122023, 012024, 022024
Recall reason: The affected jars may contain hazelnuts, which is an ingredient that’s not identified on the packaging. People with allergies could be at risk.
Sold at: Chukar Cherry Company stores in Prosser and Seattle, WA.
Enfamil ProSobee brand Plant-Based Infant Formula
Recalled products: Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula | 12.9 oz. | ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ | UPC 300871214415 | Use By 01032024
Recall reason: The formula could have cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Sold at: Retail stores in U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Xin Ao brand Enoki Mushrooms
Recalled products:
- Sss Enoki Mushroom | 6953150100677
- K-Fresh Mushroom | 4892742010234
Recall reason: The product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious or fatal infections in children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Ranch Supermarket stores in Maryland.
Favorite Day brand Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils
Recalled products: Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils | 8 oz. | 33822 | Best By 07122023
Recall reason: The product may contain undeclared tree nuts. People who have allergic reactions to these food items could be at risk.
Sold at: Target retail stores.
Shirakiku brand Ichimi Spice Powder
Recalled products:
- Spice Ichimi Togarashi | 300g
- Spice Shichimi Togarashi | 300g
Recall reason: The product’s package contains Shichimi spice seasoning content causing undeclared use of sesame seeds. People with allergies could be at risk.
Sold at: Retail stores and restaurants in the U.S.
Daiso California LLC brand Various Food Products
Recalled products:
- MEITO Powdered Apple Tea | 4 packs | 4902757413606
- Potato crackers with small sardines | 46g | 4901053077376
- Katoseika Chocolate Orange Candy | 60g | 4901580002315
- KANRO Pure gummy Petit trigonal pyramid grape | 17g | 3pcs| | 4901351055489
- ITOSEIKA Chocolate chip cookies | 10pcs | 4901050137172
- MEITO Alphabet Chocolate | 50g |4902757130909
- Onishi Foods Alpha Rice Mushroom Rice | 100g | 4970088140546
- MEITO Lemon tea | 4pcs | 4902757413507
- Fuyouyakuhin Fruitsaojiru | 3g | 3packs | 4582351890395
- Shinsei Additive Free Sesame Sauce | 22g | 4901665004616
- IWATSUKASEIKA Ajishirabe Rice Crackers | 4901037117746
- IWATSUKASEIKA Soybean flavor | 72g | 21pcs | 4901037131919
- MEITO An extra Stick Powdered Lemon Tea | 5packs | 4902757442804
- Kano Non-sugar coffee candy | 40g | 4901351013137
- YAMANAKAFOODS Seasoning - Salted Hijiki Seaweed | 20g | 4902378014053
- 150YEN HIZATSUKI Soft rice crackers sea lettuce soy sauce flavor | 4902445210500
- MEITO Milk Cocoa | 12g | 5pcs | 4902757444709
- ITOSEIKA Chocolate chip cookies | 10pcs | 4901050111400
- Kinjo Seika Potato Yokan | 130g | 4901324017056
- SENNARIDO Green Snack Pistachio | 90g | 4974120413421
- Igarashiseimen Kitakata Spicy Umakara Ramen | 4967448174211
- Kurata Menzo Meatfree Tonkotsu Ramen Dry | 2pcs | 238.8g | 4906436004932
- SENNARIDO Green Snack Pistachio-Wasabi Flavor | 90g | 4974120431715
- Onishi Foods Alpha Rice Matsutake Mushroom Rice | 100g | 4970088140331
Recall reason: The products contain undeclared allergen ingredients such as milk, soy, wheat, or tree nuts. People with allergies might be at risk.
Sold at: Daiso stores in California, Washington, New York, Nevada, Texas, and New Jersey.
Pilgrim's Roasted Nut' Z brand Various Snacks
Recalled products:
- Chocolate Toffee Almonds
- Crème Brûlée Cashews
- English Toffee Peanuts
- Garlic, Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper Hazelnuts
- Squirrel Mix
- Tri-Colored Chocolate Espresso Beans
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cashews
Recall reason: The products contain undeclared allergen ingredients such as milk, soy, and/or walnuts. People with allergic reactions to these ingredients could be at risk.
Sold at: Retail stores in Oregon, Washington, and California, the company’s website, and farmers’ markets held in Oregon.
JSJ brand Cake
Recalled products:
- JSJ Chocolate Cake
- JSJ ZSR Cake
- JSJ DMC Leaf Cake
Recall reason: The products may contain undeclared eggs. People with allergic reactions to this food item could be at risk.
Sold at: Retail stores in California.
Back to Nature brand Fudge Mint Cookies
Recalled products: Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies | 6.4oz. | 8-19898-01102-5 | Best By 10022023
Recall reason: The product was contaminated with peanuts, a non-declared ingredient on the cookie box label. People with allergies could be at risk.
Sold at: Retail stores in the United States.
