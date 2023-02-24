fda recalls

11 Food Items Were Recalled By The FDA This Month & It's Time To Check Your Groceries

Stop using these immediately.

Desk Editor, Texas
Inside a grocery store. Right: Groceries lined up on a check out.

Inside a grocery store. Right: Groceries lined up on a check out.

Jidapa Sroypotikun | Dreamstime,Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made several recalls in February of food products sold in the United States that might now be in your kitchen. Many of these items have either been adulterated, undeclared, or contaminated.

The FDA urges people to check their groceries and stop the item’s usage if the person finds out one or some of these were bought.

Here are 11 recalled food items you need to be aware of:

Bindle Bottle LCC brands Bottles

Recalled products: Bindle Bottles

Recall reason: Bindle Bottle LLC has recalled its Bindle Bottles for possibly containing an area of exposed lead in the bottles' bottom compartment. Unpackaged food stored in this bottom compartment of the product may have been adulterated by the lead and could cause health problems.

Sold at: Amazon, promotional distributors, retail stores, and the company’s website.

More information here

Rao's Homemade brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms

Recalled products: Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms | 12 oz. | Lot SD21160-03 RPOA | UPC 7 47479 00110 6

Recall reason: The affected jars of the condiment could contain undeclared tree nuts. People with an allergic reaction to tree nuts could be at risk.

Sold at: Retail stores in the Northeast U.S.

More information here

Chukar Cherry brand Cherry Bombs

Recalled products: Cherry Bombs | 12 oz. | Best By 072023, 082023, 092023, 102023, 122023, 012024, 022024

Recall reason: The affected jars may contain hazelnuts, which is an ingredient that’s not identified on the packaging. People with allergies could be at risk.

Sold at: Chukar Cherry Company stores in Prosser and Seattle, WA.

More information here

Enfamil ProSobee brand Plant-Based Infant Formula

Recalled products: Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula | 12.9 oz. | ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ | UPC 300871214415 | Use By 01032024

Recall reason: The formula could have cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

Sold at: Retail stores in U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

More information here

Xin Ao brand Enoki Mushrooms

Recalled products:

  • Sss Enoki Mushroom | 6953150100677
  • K-Fresh Mushroom | 4892742010234

Recall reason: The product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious or fatal infections in children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Sold at: Ranch Supermarket stores in Maryland.

More information here

Favorite Day brand Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils

Recalled products: Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils | 8 oz. | 33822 | Best By 07122023

Recall reason: The product may contain undeclared tree nuts. People who have allergic reactions to these food items could be at risk.

Sold at: Target retail stores.

More information here

Shirakiku brand Ichimi Spice Powder

Recalled products:

  • Spice Ichimi Togarashi | 300g
  • Spice Shichimi Togarashi | 300g

Recall reason: The product’s package contains Shichimi spice seasoning content causing undeclared use of sesame seeds. People with allergies could be at risk.

Sold at: Retail stores and restaurants in the U.S.

More information here

Daiso California LLC brand Various Food Products

Recalled products:

  • MEITO Powdered Apple Tea | 4 packs | 4902757413606
  • Potato crackers with small sardines | 46g | 4901053077376
  • Katoseika Chocolate Orange Candy | 60g | 4901580002315
  • KANRO Pure gummy Petit trigonal pyramid grape | 17g | 3pcs| | 4901351055489
  • ITOSEIKA Chocolate chip cookies | 10pcs | 4901050137172
  • MEITO Alphabet Chocolate | 50g |4902757130909
  • Onishi Foods Alpha Rice Mushroom Rice | 100g | 4970088140546
  • MEITO Lemon tea | 4pcs | 4902757413507
  • Fuyouyakuhin Fruitsaojiru | 3g | 3packs | 4582351890395
  • Shinsei Additive Free Sesame Sauce | 22g | 4901665004616
  • IWATSUKASEIKA Ajishirabe Rice Crackers | 4901037117746
  • IWATSUKASEIKA Soybean flavor | 72g | 21pcs | 4901037131919
  • MEITO An extra Stick Powdered Lemon Tea | 5packs | 4902757442804
  • Kano Non-sugar coffee candy | 40g | 4901351013137
  • YAMANAKAFOODS Seasoning - Salted Hijiki Seaweed | 20g | 4902378014053
  • 150YEN HIZATSUKI Soft rice crackers sea lettuce soy sauce flavor | 4902445210500
  • MEITO Milk Cocoa | 12g | 5pcs | 4902757444709
  • ITOSEIKA Chocolate chip cookies | 10pcs | 4901050111400
  • Kinjo Seika Potato Yokan | 130g | 4901324017056
  • SENNARIDO Green Snack Pistachio | 90g | 4974120413421
  • Igarashiseimen Kitakata Spicy Umakara Ramen | 4967448174211
  • Kurata Menzo Meatfree Tonkotsu Ramen Dry | 2pcs | 238.8g | 4906436004932
  • SENNARIDO Green Snack Pistachio-Wasabi Flavor | 90g | 4974120431715
  • Onishi Foods Alpha Rice Matsutake Mushroom Rice | 100g | 4970088140331

Recall reason: The products contain undeclared allergen ingredients such as milk, soy, wheat, or tree nuts. People with allergies might be at risk.

Sold at: Daiso stores in California, Washington, New York, Nevada, Texas, and New Jersey.

More information here

Pilgrim's Roasted Nut' Z brand Various Snacks

Recalled products:

  • Chocolate Toffee Almonds
  • Crème Brûlée Cashews
  • English Toffee Peanuts
  • Garlic, Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper Hazelnuts
  • Squirrel Mix
  • Tri-Colored Chocolate Espresso Beans
  • White Chocolate Raspberry Cashews

Recall reason: The products contain undeclared allergen ingredients such as milk, soy, and/or walnuts. People with allergic reactions to these ingredients could be at risk.

Sold at: Retail stores in Oregon, Washington, and California, the company’s website, and farmers’ markets held in Oregon.

More information here

JSJ brand Cake

Recalled products:

  • JSJ Chocolate Cake
  • JSJ ZSR Cake
  • JSJ DMC Leaf Cake

Recall reason: The products may contain undeclared eggs. People with allergic reactions to this food item could be at risk.

Sold at: Retail stores in California.

More information here

Back to Nature brand Fudge Mint Cookies

Recalled products: Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies | 6.4oz. | 8-19898-01102-5 | Best By 10022023

Recall reason: The product was contaminated with peanuts, a non-declared ingredient on the cookie box label. People with allergies could be at risk.

Sold at: Retail stores in the United States.

More information here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Fernanda Leon
Desk Editor, Texas
Fernanda Leon is an Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on Texas and is based in El Paso, Texas.
Recommended For You
Loading...