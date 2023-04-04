These Famous Brands Have Class-Action Lawsuits In The US With Massive Cash Payouts
You could get up to $2,500!
There are several ongoing class-action lawsuits in the United States right now, with some famous brands shelling out thousands in cash to Americans who qualify.
Some of these brands are used by consumers every day, like streaming websites, phone apps, and cooking products, so you could score some serious cash in your future for doing nothing but signing up.
These cash payouts vary and aren't always guaranteed, but you could make anywhere from $200 up to $2,500 with some of them.
So, here are various companies with some pretty hefty settlements taking place in the U.S. that you just might be entitled to:
Wesson Oil
Residents of California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, or Texas that purchased Wesson Cooking Oil between 2006 and 2017 qualify as class members in the $3 million lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Wesson Oil's parent brand, Conagra, illegally marketed and sold their cooking oil product as "natural" when it was actually found to contain genetically modified ingredients.
If you submit your form by May 22, 2023, you might qualify to get back $0.15 per unit of Wesson Oil Products you purchased.
Spotify
If you use the Spotify app and have a Facebook account, you might qualify for up to $2,500 if you ever watched any form of video content on the music app. There are claims that Spotify violated the federal Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA) by sharing user data with Facebook without the user's knowledge.
Now, this isn't your typical class-action lawsuit. This one is a mass arbitration where attorneys are looking for a significant number of people to file a claim against Spotify.
There's no guarantee of a payout just yet, but it's free to sign up, and attorneys claim you could get up to $2,500.
GoodRx
Another mass arbitration is underway, and this one's against healthcare company GoodRx, according to ClassAction.org.
If you use GoodRx and have received an email that said your information was shared with third parties, you qualify to sign up for the suit that attorneys say could give you $200 or more.
The telemedicine platform is accused of sharing and tracking users' personal and medical information.
JUUL
If you bought any JUUL products in the United States before December 7, 2022, you could see some cash from the company's $255 million false advertising lawsuit.
The settlement comes after the lawsuit that claimed JUUL failed to advertise the "addictiveness" of its products.
The payout amount is entirely based on the number of JUUL products you paid for during the previously mentioned dates, and you don't even need a receipt (unless you bought more than $300 in products).