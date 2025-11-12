You can get money from a $500M Loblaw class action lawsuit but the claim deadline is soon
Proof of purchase isn't required!
A settlement for the Loblaw bread price-fixing class action lawsuit is being paid out.
But the deadline is approaching, so you need to submit a claim soon if you want to get money.
Earlier this year, a $500 million settlement with Loblaw Companies Limited and George Weston Limited in the bread price-fixing class action lawsuit was approved by courts in Ontario and Quebec.
Then, the claims processed opened in September.
You have until Friday, December 12, 2025, to submit a claim for the Canadian bread settlement.
Here's what you need to know about who's eligible, how to submit a claim, how much money you could get, and when you could get money.
To be eligible to submit a claim, you must:
- be 18 years of age or older
- be a resident anywhere in Canada except Quebec as of December 31, 2021
- have purchased packaged bread from the defendant for personal use between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021
You can submit a claim through an online process that only takes a few minutes.
No receipts or documentation are required to make a claim and get money.
But you do have to provide personal information (including your name, home address and email), payment information, and other information through the claims portal.
If you can't submit an electronic claim, you can contact the settlement administrator at 1-833-419-4821 to get assistance.
The amount of money you can get will depend on the net settlement funds, the number of approved claims, and whether you previously received a $25 Loblaw card from the Loblaw Card Program.
According to the distribution protocol, you'll only get a payment if the amount of your approved claim is at least $5. Any approved claim under $5 won't be paid out.
If your claim is approved, the payment will be made via Interac e-transfer to the email you provided during the claims process.
But if you requested payment by cheque during the claims process, you will be sent a cheque through the mail.
All payments issued by cheque will have $2 deducted because of the additional cost of providing a cheque.
There is no set date for when you will receive money if your claim is approved.
But it's typical for compensation payments to be sent six to 12 months after the claim filing deadline.
So, you could get money next year between June and December.
If you live in Quebec, there is a separate claims process for the bread price-fixing class action lawsuit settlement.
