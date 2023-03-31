These Are The Most Valuable US Coins In Your Wallet & Some Are Worth Up To $840K
You read that right, so here's what to look for! 💰
There are a lot of United States coins out there that are quite valuable because of rarities and errors. Coin collectors have paid thousands, sometimes millions for these rare coins that were all printed in the past century.
You just might want to cash in on this because it's pretty likely you have quarters, nickels, pennies, and dimes with dates ranging from sometime in the 20th century to present-day 2023 sitting around in your wallet or piling up in a drawer.
Before you start looking for any spare change, there are specific things to spot on these American coins. So, here are seven pieces of U.S. change that are worth more than you could imagine:
2004 Wisconsin State Quarter
\u201cWe couldn't let #NationalCheddarDay go by and not share the #Wisconsin 50 States Quarter. This isn't just any quarter though, it is the highly sought after Extra Leaf High Variety. To learn more about this variety click here https://t.co/tKAT1Qht1K\n\n#Coins #Numismatics #PCGS\u201d— PCGS (@PCGS) 1550107811
Worth: $6,000
What to look for: A rare version of the 2004 Wisconsin state quarter has a corn husk error on its design so unique that data from Professional Coin Grading Services shows that some collectors are currently willing to pay $5,780 for it.
You'll want to look at the Wisconsin side of the quarter at the cornstalk above the cow where there might be an extra, misprinted leaf, either an "extra leaf low" pointing down or an "extra leaf high" that points up.
1972 Lincoln Penny
@coinhub
Imagine paying 14,000 dollars for a penny! 😂 #foryou #money #themoreyouknow #coins #pennies #coincollection
Worth: $14,0000
What to look for: If your 1972 Lincoln Penny is the rare "Doubled Die Obverse" version, then it will have a "3D-like" effect near two parts of the coin. One error is in the banner of words along the top reading "In God We Trust," and the other is in the word "Liberty."
This one-cent coin has sold for a whopping $14K, but data from the Professional Coin Grading Service also shows that others have been purchased from $400-10,000.
2007 Wyoming State Quarter
\u201c2007-P Wyoming State Quarter PCGS MS-64 MINT ERROR Minor Struck Thru O/R https://t.co/iiWcp9NLFp\u201d— ErrorCoinGrab (@ErrorCoinGrab) 1539965407
Worth: $2,000
What to look for: All you're looking for is if your 2007 Wyoming Quarter has the letter "P" engraved next to the bucking horse and cowboy. That means it was printed at the Philidelphia Mint, which was known for having a poor mintage; however, if yours is graded to be good quality then you could get some serious bucks for the 25 cents.
It's, perhaps, one of the most valuable coins printed in the 2000s, as one was last bought at an auction for $2,115 in 2017.
1995 Penny No Mint Mark
@coinhub
Keep your pocket change and look for pennies like this one! #foryou #forupage #coincollection #cash #cashier #penny #change
Worth: $5,000
What to look for: Your 1995 Lincoln Penny should have no mint mark on the face side, according to coin collector and TikToker Blake Alma (@coinhub).
You should also notice a doubling in the letters printed on the Penny that collectors have spent as much as $5,053 and on!
1943 Lincoln Penny
\u201cThe 1943 Lincoln Head Copper Penny is an interesting and valuable coin that many collectors would love to have in their collection. Some experts suggest that there are fewer than 20 of these pennies left.\u201d— Niles Coin Shop (@Niles Coin Shop) 1661797510
Worth: $840,000
What to look for: Most importantly, you want to find out if your 1943 D Penny is copper-alloy and not steel, and you can simply use a magnet to find that out: if it doesn't stick, you might be in luck.
The 1943 Penny is regarded as one of the most "important and valuable" pennies to exist because of the sought-after copper that people have paid a stunning $373,750-840,000, according to the PCGS.