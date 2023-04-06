You Might Own This US Coin From 2007 Worth Up To $2K & Here's What To Look For
Make sure to check your wallet!
It's totally possible for Americans to possess coins that were minted in the past decade. Take a look inside your wallet, and you’ll most likely find something from the 2000s.
So, it might come as good news to know that there is a rare quarter produced back in 2007 that has been auctioned for over $2,000 in recent years, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service.
There’s a version of the 2007 Wyoming quarter people are willing to pay some big bucks. Here's what you want to look for before you tear through your home for spare change.
The 2007 Wyoming Regular Strike quarter was minted originally in Philadelphia, PA, containing 75% copper and 25% nickel, but many of them have rarities collectors look for, according to YouTuber Treasure Town.
To find the collective coin, you'll want to look at the side depicting a cowboy on a bucking horse. If there's a spot between the horse's tail and behind, kind of making it look like it's going "number 2", you have yourself a valuable 2007 Wyoming quarter you should get graded.
A few years ago, one of these Wyoming quarters was sold for $2,115 during an auction, though it was graded at a "superb" MS68 condition.
However, there are a few other errors you can look out for on the Wyoming coin that just won't pay you as much, like various double dies and misprints that range from $25-$400.
If you found yourself out of luck with no 2007 Wyoming Quarter in sight, take a look at some of the most valuable U.S. coins here — one was even bought for $840K!