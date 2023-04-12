This Rare US Coin Is Worth $840K & You'll Want To Check Your Wallet For It
If you have ever needed a reason to clean out the couch or organize your coin purse, this super-rare U.S. coin worth thousands of dollars would probably be it.
Printed about 80 years ago, a certain kind of the 1943 Penny has been called "one of the most sought-after" coins among American collectors, so much so that one was bought at a 2021 auction for a staggering $840,000.
"Coin experts speculate that they were struck by accident when copper–alloy 1–cent blanks remained in the press hopper when production began on the new steel pennies," the United States Mint states.
Sources say only about 40 of these pricey pennies were produced out of the Denver Mint, so there are a few things to look for if you happen to find a penny with a 1943 date.
Since the valuable 1943 pennies were made from an alloy of copper, which was different from the steel pennies that were produced the same year, it's simple to find if yours is worth more than one cent.
The US Mint suggested using a magnet. If the penny doesn't stick to it, you might be in luck because it's probably copper and, therefore, should be authenticated by an expert.
If you struck out and your 1943 penny isn't rare, worry not!
