This US Vape Company Has A $462M Settlement To Pay & Here’s How To See If You Get A Payout
It's JUUL's "largest multi-state settlement" so far.
If you've ever used a JUUL vape, you might want to hear about the company's new $462 million settlement it was recently ordered to payout on.
The Washington, D.C.-based vaping company JUUL Labs has long been the target of multi-million dollar class-action lawsuits for false advertising claims that their e-cigarette products' addictiveness was not appropriately labeled.
In its most recent resolution Wednesday, the company was ordered to pay what's being called its "largest multi-state settlement," with a massive $462 million going to six different states and Washington D.C., according to a press release from the New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The millions will be split among American states, including New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia.
"JUUL is required to make its first payment to the states within 90 days of the effective date of the agreement followed by seven annual payments," the press release states.
This huge payout won't go directly to states' citizens or consumers of JUUL products but rather to programs to help educate about harmful vaping.
For California, the state plans to fund "programs to educate youth about the harms of vaping, and to help them quit its use, enforcement work carried out to implement California's ban on the sale of flavored nicotine products, and research into the health effects of the use of e-cigarettes by youth."
However, consumers are receiving money right in their hands for other JUUL settlements, like the $225 million settlement where you could get back all you ever spent on a JUUL product. Find out more about that one here.