A settlement is proposed for the Keurig K-Cup class action and you could get money soon
You won't need a receipt to get a payment.
There is a proposed settlement for a Keurig class action lawsuit related to K-Cup recycling.
If this settlement is approved, you could get money even without a receipt.
It was recently announced that a settlement has been proposed for the Keurig K-Cup class action in Canada.
This class action lawsuit alleged that Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee pods and brewing machines sold in Canada starting on June 8, 2016, have "misleading representations as to the recyclability of the pods."
The defendant has denied all liability, and this claim hasn't been proven in court.
But a proposed settlement is now subject to court approval.
If the proposed settlement is approved, a total of $1.85 million will be paid into a settlement fund.
After deductions for administration expenses, class counsel fees, and disbursements, the remaining balance will be distributed to eligible class members.
All persons in Canada who purchased Keurig K-Cup pods and/or Keurig coffee machines or brewing systems sold in Canada from June 8, 2016, to the present are part of this class.
You must be part of the class and submit a valid claim form by the deadline to be eligible to receive a payment.
If you don't provide proof of purchase of a K-Cup pod, you could get a maximum $7 per claim for pods.
If you provide proof of purchase for at least one pod, you could get a maximum of $0.50 for every 10 pods up to a maximum of $50 per claim or $7 per claim for pods — whichever is greater.
If you submit proof of purchase for at least one Keurig coffee brewer and at least one pod after the purchase of the brewer, you can get a maximum of $25 per claim.
The settlement approval hearing is at 10 a.m. on December 8, 2025.
You can submit a claim form for both pods and brewers if the settlement is approved.
The deadline for submitting a claim will be announced in the Notice of Settlement Approval if the court rules in favour of this settlement.
