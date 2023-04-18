Facebook Owes Money To So Many US Users & Here’s How To Claim A Payout Before The Deadline
File a claim and get paid!
Did you know a lot of Facebook users in the United States that have been using the social media website for the past 15 years probably qualify for a cash payout following a multi-million dollar class action settlement?
Yep, it's true. Its parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., settled numerous lawsuit claims that Facebook user data was shared with third parties without user permission or knowledge, and now there's a cash payout you can apply for.
The massive settlement Facebook has to pay is $725 million, and you are owed a portion of that, but if you don't know where to start, we've got all the information you need to know about to receive free money:
Is there a class-action lawsuit with Facebook?
The United States-based lawsuit against Facebook claimed Meta Platforms Inc. made user data available to third parties without the people’s knowledge and did not monitor the access to your data, according to its settlement website.
A third party is defined as "including but not limited to third-party app developers, 'whitelisted' parties, business partners, advertisers, and data brokers."
So, if you used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, your data might have been "shared" with these third parties. However, Meta "expressly" denies any wrongdoing.
How much is the Facebook class action payout?
The company was ordered to pay a hefty $275 million, and when you file a claim, you'll be receiving a portion of the millions.
The exact price will vary for each person who claims and is conditional on a couple of things.
"The answer depends on how many Settlement Class Members submit valid claims and how long you were a user on Facebook during the Class Period," according to the website.
So if you want to find the amount of cash you might earn from Facebook's lawsuit settlement, you simply have to apply.
Who doesn't qualify for the Facebook settlement?
Again, any American who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, can file a claim for the settlement.
That's well over 200 million people based on U.S. Facebook user statistics from 2022 only, so you definitely want to check what kind of money you can receive.
However, there are a few people who don't qualify. This includes Facebook or Meta "directors, officers, legal representatives, alleged co-conspirators, and agents," the judges and court staff of the lawsuit proceedings, and the defendant's counsel and their staff.
Can I apply for the Facebook settlement?
Facebook has opened a settlement claims website where Americans can apply for the cash payout.
You have until August 25, 2023, to file a claim by using an online form where you'll fill out details like your basic information, your account usernames, as well as the method you'd like your payment — they offer PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, a pre-paid MasterCard, or a physical check.
You currently have about five months to submit this claim and get it approved by the Settlement Administrator.
How do I know if I am getting a Facebook settlement?
You will hear back from the Settlement Administrator on whether your application claim was approved. However, you won't actually see the cash from the Facebook claim for a few more months.
The lawsuit settlements will officially be approved or rejected in a Northern California court on September 7, 2023, and if granted, you should see the payout "as soon as possible."