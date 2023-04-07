PayPal Is Hiring So Many Remote US Jobs That Pay Up To $280K/Year
Some staff positions are making more than higher-ups!
There are many companies hiring for remote jobs in the United States that offer some pretty impressive six-figure salaries, and that includes PayPal.
PayPal's corporate offices in San Jose, CA are searching for candidates to fill a wide range of work-from-home positions across the country in departments like finance, marketing, data input, and management.
Some positions are paying as much as $287,000, but that's not always guaranteed based on the role you're applying for and your previous work experience. However, what is guaranteed to all PayPal employees are healthcare plans, paid time off, family support, and other fun perks.
Let's take a look at some of these remote jobs PayPal is currently hiring for:
Manager, Marketing
Salary: $159,058 - $216,040
Who should apply: A creative person with a passion for social marketing and a talent for SEO would fit great in this role, as you would be creating worldwide advertisement campaigns for PayPal to reach consumers.
Though, they do require someone to have at least six years of experience in a similar marketing role.
Staff Machine Learning Engineer
Salary: $96,900 - $234,300
Who should apply: This staff position would be perfect for someone with a master's degree, a love for Artificial Intelligence, and a strong background in machine learning engineering for the Global Analytics and Data Science (GADS) Organization.
You would work with algorithms and data to create a nice experience for PayPal users each day.
Credit Portfolio Management
Salary: $64,000 - $156,750
Who should apply: This management position is best for a team leader who can oversee see business development and manage sales teams.
No degree is required, but one is preferred, as well as at least five years of experience in customer operations, credit portfolio management, or any related fields.
Director of Project Management Office
Salary: $120,300 - $287,100
Who should apply: A team leader and a knack for project management would qualify best for this PaylPal role.
Since it's a pretty executive role, they want someone with ten years of experience in a similar position as you will work "closely with business units/functional teams to coordinate slotting and sequencing of key capabilities and business outcomes to provide tangible value as outlined in the business case," the listing says.