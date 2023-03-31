Netflix Is Hiring So Many Remote Jobs In The US & You Can Make Up To $700K/Year
There are 51 open positions right now!
Everyone's beloved streaming service, Netflix, has many open remote jobs in the United States, and some roles have massive salaries that range as high as $700K/year.
Netflix's headquarters in Los Gatos, CA, is looking to fill about 51 work-from-home positions in departments such as finance, data sciences, consumer products, and game design.
"We don’t have a prescribed 9-to-5 workday, so we don’t have prescribed time off policies for salaried employees, either," according to Netflix's work-life philosophy.
Salaries vary with experience, but all Netflix employees are promised benefits including medical insurance plans and 4 to 8 months of parental leave.
Sound like a dream? Here are some of the current roles Netflix is looking to fill:
Outsource Manager
Salary: $50,000 - $250,000
Who Should Apply: Netflix is looking for video game lovers with a Bachelor's degree in business or finance to oversee outsourcing spending and support projects for Boss Fight's operations.
Boss Fight Entertainment is an independent gaming studio located in Texas and their games are one Netflix Games.
It's even better if you have at least 3 years of experience working with other game development teams, as it's preferred.
Network Capacity Planner
Salary: $100,000 - $700,000
Who Should Apply: This position doesn't specify a candidate needs a degree, but it requires someone to have the expertise or "strong curiosity" in the Internet ecosystem as well as Excel, SQL, or Tableau.
This role works on Netflix's Open Connect Capacity Planning team with both the engineering and finance teams to create plans to improve the experience of members.
Data Engineer
Salary: $150,000 - $750,000
Who Should Apply: This is another position for which Netflix doesn't specify if a degree is necessary for applicants to qualify, but the company is looking for someone with a "strong background" in at least one of these IT areas: distributed data processing or software engineering of data services, or data modeling.
A Netflix Data engineer will be responsible for working with a team to build data processing systems.
Product Manager, Ad Formats
Salary: $80,000 - $550,000
Who Should Apply: Netflix is looking for an innovative team leader to analyze, design and execute important projects on the Consumer Product Innovation team.
Again, no outright degree requirements for this position, but they do want someone with at least 6 to 8 years of previous product management experience and some working with video-based ads.