Southwest Airlines Has Remote Jobs Paying Up To $160K/Year To Work From Home
Don't worry...you won't be working in customer service.
If you're looking for the ultimate work-from-home job with a six-figure salary, Southwest Airlines is one company to look at. The company has a lot of available remote positions that pay up to a whopping $160K a year.
There's no need to worry about handling customer service or public relations communications during company-wide crises like last year's days of flight cancelations since the airline is currently only hiring for corporate remote positions in the technology department.
Each role would be performed from the comfort of your own home, which, for many, is a lot better than driving to an office every day. Additionally, you get to enjoy the perks of working for a major airline, with benefits like unlimited, free travel discounts, medical insurance plans, and time off.
The Systems/Voice Engineer could earn a massive range of $112,950 - $125,500 to oversee the implementation of a new Telephony system among Southwest's 14 contact centers.
A tech pro with good communication skills would work well in this role overseeing vendor management, working on problems, and finding solutions with software and systems. Southwest Airlines requires someone with a bachelor's degree and an "intermediate-level experience" in system engineering.
A higher-paying, yet more executive role, is the Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, which could earn you a yearly salary of $128,900 - $160,200 from your cozy couch at home.
You would be working on Southwest's Cybersecurity Aircraft Team to deliver cybersecurity solutions and help the company comply with "FAA’s Aircraft Network Security Operator Guidance and TSA’s Operational Technology requirements within the Aircraft Operator Standard Security Program." Someone with a bachelor's degree and an "advance-level" of experience in implementing and integrating Enterprise security would fit this remote role best.
Having a tough time finding a remote job that fits your resume? Take a look at this list of other companies hiring for remote positions with six-figure salaries, including PayPal, Walgreens, and Pinterest — you just might find the perfect fit!