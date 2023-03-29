ULTA Beauty Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Remote US Jobs That Pay Up To $190K
Employees get a nice discount on ALL products, too!
Beauty supplier mega-chain ULTA Beauty is currently hiring a handful of remote jobs with impressive six-figure salaries for various departments across the United States.
ULTA's corporate offices have about 11 full-time, work-from-home positions they are looking to fill, and the pay is as much as $193,400 a year. Additionally, employees get other benefits and discounts on all store products.
The requirements and pay vary by career, but ULTA guarantees all employees medical, dental, and vision coverage, paid time off, life insurance, a 25% discount on retail items, and a 50% discount on salon services.
These remote jobs range from corporate strategy and information technology roles to finance and supply chain positions. So, there's a broad range of things applicants could qualify for.
Currently, ULTA's most high-paying remote jobs have a salary range of $113,600 - $193,400, which include roles like the "Portfolio Manager" in the IT department.
Three of these IT manager jobs are available in different specialties, such as store operations, data & analytics, and infrastructure & security. However, they require a bachelor's degree or equivalent and at least five years of previous experience in a similar IT role.
Don't worry if that's not something you have experience in! You can check out some of the other ULTA remote positions like the Process Owner Engineering & Facilities or the Senior Supplier Operations Analyst, both with pay of, at most, $121,700 a year.
If a remote job at ULTA Beauty interests you, be sure to check out all the current listings here.