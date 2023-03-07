These 7 US Companies Have A 4-Day Work Week & They All Offer Remote Positions
Some even have unlimited PTO.
Companies all around the world have modified many of their job positions, offering their employees a permanent work-from-home option. Additionally, some workplaces have even changed their strategies and are now adapting to a 4-day work week that just adds to the perks.
While it is known that many Canadian and U.K. corporations are trying out the shorter workweek, some American companies and small businesses have followed…and many of them offer unlimited paid time off.
Here are seven U.S. businesses offering both 4-day workweeks and remote job options:
37signals
37signals, formerly known as Basecamp, is a fully-remote web software company in the United States with team members working across dozens of cities on multiple contents. They let everyone live and work wherever they choose to.
According to their employee handbook, 37signals offers a 4-day work week from May 1 through August 31 every year.
thredUP
This company is an online consignment and thrift store looking to modernize and educate about the positive impact thrifting has on the planet. The company offers both hybrid and remote roles and, according to its employee playbook, employees have been under a 4-day workweek since April 2020.
National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA)
The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) is an organization with more than 1.6 million members and supporters, according to the official NPCA website. It is looking to protect and enhance American's National Park System.
The NGO’s headquarters are located in Washington, D.C., with 27 additional locations nationwide. The different positions offered by the organization can be in-person, hybrid, and/or remote. The NPCA is closed on Fridays, so employees have a 32-hour workweek from Monday to Thursday.
Advocates for Youth
Advocates for Youth is another nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., working with young people in the country and the world fighting for sexual health, rights, and justice.
The NGO has a 4-day workweek, and job opportunities can be remote, even senior positions.
Do Big Things
Do Big Things is a digital agency based in California working with different campaigns, causes, and companies to "create a more sustainable and democratic future."
This women-owned and women-led company works remotely and lets their employees live and work anywhere within the United States. According to their perks, Do Big Things has work-free Fridays, offering their team members the opportunity to work 4 days per week every other week, outside of campaign season.
Merit America
Merit America is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., looking to help people find better careers.
The NGO offers remote positions with a 4-day workweek to their full-time employees.
Praytell
Praytell is a communications and public relations agency helping businesses innovate. The company works remotely with team members located all over the world. Additionally, they’ve adapted to a 4-day workweek and have flexible work schedules.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.