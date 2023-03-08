This Remote Job Pays Up To $75/Hr To Review Cannabis At Home & Here's How It Works
Marijuana enthusiasts living in the US might like this position.
Calling all weed enthusiasts and certified “bud-tenders!"
A company in the United States is currently for hiring remote cannabis reviewer positions with pay rates as much as $25 to $75 an hour, and all you have to do is create videos of weed products from the comfort of your home.
The employees at Moodi Day, an online cannabis review company, are tasked with creating quality video content reviewing various products, highlighting local dispensaries, and sharing tips for common issues pot smokers often have.
This gig may sound like the ultimate cannabis-induced dream, but there are a few details required of applicants in order to qualify.
First, you must live in a state where marijuana use is legal — either medicinally or for adult use — which may be bad news for Texans, Georgians, folks from the Carolinas, and other American states where the bud has yet to be legalized because you automatically don't meet the position's requirements.
That said, Moodi Day's reviewer position is only open to those over the age of 21 years who are currently employed in the legal cannabis industry.
You have to be involved either by working at a dispensary (a budtender), growing, cultivating or even trimming the crop for a company; working from the manufacturing side of things; researching and testing strains in a lab, and delivering the product, but if there's a position you hold that isn't mentioned, you can fill that in on the application, too.
Check out the website to see if you can apply for this cool work-from-home job that literally pays you to smoke weed.