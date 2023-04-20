Here's What You Should Know About Buying Weed In Canada On 4/20 If It's Your First Time
How you can partake on April 20. 🌿
If you're more of a Snoopy than Snoop when it comes to cannabis consumption, you probably don't know the first thing about buying weed in Canada.
And, given that, today (April 20) is the day most closely associated with smoking reefer, today could be the day when you foray into partaking in the devil's lettuce for the first time.
So, to give you the info you need about purchasing cannabis for recreational consumption, Public Safety Canada has a handy little guide to help you get a lay of the land when it comes to purchasing cannabis and how to make sure you're buying from a trusted source.
Because, as the agency notes, even though cannabis is regulated in Canada, it doesn't mean all cannabis is legal.
And, it's on you to make sure you're not breaking any rules.
The legal age
Of course, this is a major prerequisite for buying cannabis.
Much like alcohol, you can't buy weed from a dispensary if you're under a certain age.
Federally, that age is 18, but some provinces might have different rules. For example, in B.C. it's 19.
So, be sure to check out what the legal age for buying, owning and using cannabis is in your area.
What a legal retailer looks like
Back before cannabis was legalized in Canada, you may have heard stories about the weird weed dealer who was a friend of a friend and had a scary, dirty apartment.
Now? Well, you can waltz into a place that looks like an Apple store and buy it.
And if you're buying cannabis for the first time, it's super important to know exactly what a legal cannabis retailer looks like — in person and online.
Legal retailers will verify your age and each product will have official government of Canada packaging, seals, stamps and more.
This will include an excise stamp — a standard maple symbol, coloured differently for each province and territory — which is a guarantee that the cannabis is produced to the highest health and safety standards.
Plus, that packaging is often quite boring-looking and will be child-proof.
Online retailers who are above board will also only accept major credit and debit cards for payments.
What an illegal retailer looks like
Believe it or not, the person selling you an eighth of an ounce of weed in a ziplock from their pocket is likely not the one with governmental approval.
According to the feds, the signifiers of a non-legit retailer include not asking for age verification, the products being in appealing packages that mimic other brands, and asking you to pay via e-transfers or crypto-currency.
Additionally, if the seller you're dealing with online is using a generic email address (like @gmail.com or @hotmail.com), that could be a sign of them being an illegal retailer.
Legal cannabis retailers also need to adhere to strict provincial laws, so if the site you're on says it ships anywhere in Canada, it's not a legal source.
Why you should buy legal weed
When you get cannabis from the government, you know that it's been tested, regulated and is as safe as it can be. The issue with illegal sources, especially illegal sources you don't know anything about, is that there be can be contaminants in the cannabis.
For example, there could be pesticides and chemicals, or even bacteria and lead.
On top of that, dealing with an illegal retailer can also mean sending them your credit card details and other personal information which they could potentially steal.
Definitely stuff that is sure to harsh your buzz.
So, hopefully, with this knowledge, you'll be more equipped partake in some recreational cannabis use and know how to spot legit retailers.
Just be sure to smoke responsibly, Canada!
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of cannabis. If you're going to consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.