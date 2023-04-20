Toronto Just Topped Cannabis Consumption In Ontario & These Are The Leafiest Neighbourhoods
Ontarians also have a sweet tooth.
Uber Eats is more than just a food delivery service in Ontario — it's also a one-stop shop for cannabis.
In honour of 4/20, the company has released a report on Ontario's cannabis consumption trends, giving us a peek into which cities and neighbourhoods are ordering the most and what they're ordering.
According to the report, Torontonians appear to be the biggest consumers of cannabis in the province, with the city's Financial District topping the list of leafiest neighbourhoods.
The other top cities for cannabis orders included Orillia, Pickering, Barrie, and Oshawa.
When it comes to popular cannabis-related products, the report revealed that Ontarians seem to have a sweet tooth, with the THC Solid Milk Chocolate Bar being the most ordered item.
Other popular products included pre-rolls, such as the Outlaw Pre-roll, Maui Wowie Infused Pre-Roll, Pink Kush Pre-Roll, and Strawberry Lime Soft Chews.
Toronto's leafiest neighbourhoods that ordered the most cannabis included The Junction, Flemingdon Park, Scarborough Junction and Yonge and St Clair.
In October last year, Uber Eats formed a partnership with Leafly to offer cannabis delivery services to customers in Toronto.
Since the launch of this service, more than 80 licensed retailers have joined the platform and provide cannabis deliveries in over 20 cities throughout Ontario.
This week, the service is scheduled to expand to British Columbia.
Uber Eats has reported that the illegal market for non-medical cannabis continues to make up more than 40% of sales in Ontario. Furthermore, research conducted by Public First has revealed that a concerning number of cannabis users in Ontario are driving under the influence, with 14% admitting to having operated a vehicle within 2 hours of consuming cannabis.
"Delivery options like those available through Uber Eats are expected to help decrease impaired driving and improve safety on the road," the company wrote in a release.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of cannabis. If you're going to consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.